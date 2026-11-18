For nearly two weeks during December each year, Las Vegas turns into a cowboy town and this year won’t be any different. For 10 consecutive nights the Thomas & Mack Center will be rocking its top with the hottest rodeo action all year. Don’t be fooled, though, that’s just one piece of the experience.

From December 3 through 12, thousands of rodeo fans and Western enthusiasts descend on Las Vegas for 10 nights of jam-packed, exciting rodeo action with World Championships hanging in the balance.

Outside of the arena, the City of Lights turns into a Western destination full of activities for every person of every age to enjoy. Shopping, live music, autograph sessions, and free events take over the town.

For visitors planning their trip, some of the biggest attractions and activities are completely free.

Here’s what you should know before you arrive in Las Vegas for the 2026 NFR to enjoy every minute.

Cowboy Christmas Offers Much More Than Shopping

The Las Vegas Convention Center will be buzzing with people and parking lots will be overflowing. One of the biggest attractions outside of the Thomas & Mack is Cowboy Christmas. If you have never walked into the building, you are about to be in awe.

It is a free event that runs the entirety of the NFR from December 3 through 12, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. There are more than 375 exhibitors filling up about 500,000 square feet.

If you want it, it is likely there. From Western clothing of every shape and style to jewelry, acres of boots, hats, and home furnishings. But the shopping is just a part of the experience.

The Ariat Rodeo Live Stage features talk shows and entertainment during the day.

The YETI Junior National Finals Rodeo will also take place at the convention center complex, although the arena is across the parking lot. If you want to see some of the best up-and-comers in the industry, you will want to take in some of the action here.

Western Shopping Takes Over Vegas

If shop ‘til you drop is your motto, the challenge awaits in Las Vegas. After you finish your time at Cowboy Christmas, don’t worry; there’s plenty more.

Several other Western-themed markets and gift shows are scheduled throughout town.

Cinch Western Gift Show at South Point

Country Christmas at the Rio

Cowboy Marketplace at Horseshoe Las Vegas

Downtown Christmas Expo at the Plaza Hotel & Casino

After spending several years in Las Vegas, I can tell you personally that the shopping is endless, and you have to be tough to make it through all of it. Bring your comfortable shoes!

Meeting NFR Contestants for Free

The saddle bronc riding Wright brothers, Ryder, Rusty, Stetson and Statler. | Fernando Sam Sin

Do you have a favorite cowboy or cowgirl competing in Las Vegas? Well there’s a strong possibility you can meet them if you plan everything correct.

There are multiple opportunities to meet and greet cowboys and cowgirls to get their autographs during the 10-day marathon. It would be impossible to list everything here, so make sure you check the Official NFR schedule guide to see where your favorite athlete will be.

Usually athletes have multiple signings per day at different locations.

Rodeo Competition Outside Thomas & Mack

While the main attraction is the National Finals Rodeo, you might be amazed at how much more competition is happening in Las Vegas during the same time frame.

The YETI Junior NFR will feature a full 10 days of youth competition. The Ariat World Series of Team Roping Finale and the ALL IN Barrel Race are just a few of the attractions that can be found.

Horseman’s Park will showcase multiple events including the Jr. Patriot, team ropings and barrel races.

CORE Arena at the Plaza Hotel just finished hosting Helldorado Days PRCA rodeo and will now get ready for a multitude of events during the NFR.

There is certainly no shortage of rodeo action to take in.

Live Music and After-Parties

NFR Opening Acts | Las Vegas Event

When the final buzzer sounds for the bull riding each night, the entertainment and things to do are far from over.

Las Vegas hotels accommodate cowboys and cowgirls with nightly concerts, viewing parties, live music and all-night action.

For fans without coveted tickets to the show at the Thomas & Mack, the viewing parties offer another way to enjoy the experience. Many of the parties offer big screens, live hosts, prizes, food, and a party experience.

Plan Ahead for the Biggest Two Weeks in Vegas

The 2026 version of the Wrangler NFR begins on Thursday, December 3 and runs through Saturday, December 12. Nightly rodeo performances start at 5:45 p.m. Pacific time.

Complimentary NFR Express shuttles are offered at several hotels, and they are highly encouraged. Traffic can be very challenging around Vegas this time of year. The lines to get into the parking lots can be miles and miles long at times.

With so many events spread across the city, it is important to plan your activities, transportation options, and evening entertainment before you arrive and certainly before the day starts.

Whether your ultimate goal is to meet your favorite athlete or literally shop until you drop, the NFR experience will be waiting for you to take full advantage.

Welcome to cowboy town.