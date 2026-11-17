Bull riders across the country are putting in the work to make as much money as they can to start the 2027 rodeo season. As the best of the best are looking towards the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), some underdogs are capitalizing on their absence in the arena to secure big wins.

Caelan Reynolds

Caelan Reynolds has been battling in the arena since 2023, and after a few years of being unranked, he’s now making a name for himself after he pulled in the win at the Turquoise Circuit Finals in Cave Creek, Arizona.

After landing unranked in 2026 with only $11,822, Reynolds came back better than ever this season, already having more in his prize pot just one month into the 2027 season with $11,724. Now, he’s sitting at No. 9 in the world and only looking to climb as the season goes on.

It’s his standout performance at the Turquoise Finals that finally put his name on the map. He came out strong after a rough start in round one, and clinched the round two win with 82 points on Salt River Rodeo's Controlled Chaos for $2,999. He went on to be the only qualified ride during round three with 79 points on Honeycutt Rodeo's Ted for the biggest check of his career at $5,453.

Moving Up The Leaderboard

Since joining ProRodeo in 2023, Reynolds has been fighting an uphill battle to make it to this spot in the world standings. He used 2026 as a way to get better and his hard work paid off. He pulled in some small rodeo wins, and even though the cash prizes weren’t enough to land him on the leaderboard, it’s clear he’s using the skills he learned in 2026 to supplement 2027.

Reynolds earned the second place spot at the Turquoise Finals last season, so securing the win this year was a huge redemption for the cowboy. He won two other rodeos last season as well including the Gary Hardt Memorial Rodeo and the Alamosa Round-Up.

While the 26-year-old out of Marana, Arizona is getting better every year, his best ride score is only at 85-points. While this is impressive, it’s not enough to put him amongst those competing at the Thomas & Mack Arena, but anything can change in just one year in the ProRodeo arena.

As the 2027 season is just beginning, Rodeo On SI will keep a close eye on this underdog as he battles his way to the top of the world standings for what could be the best season yet for the cowboy.