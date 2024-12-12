Record Breaking Team Roping Run Lifts Proctor, Medlin to Victory in Round 7
Seven certainly proved to be a lucky number for Logan Medlin and Coleman Proctor on Wednesday night.
During Round 7 at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the team roping duo came away with the biggest run of the evening. It also turned out to also be the best in the round’s history.
Their clock-stopping effort of 3.5 seconds broke a four-way tie for the Round 7 record, giving them a much-needed win as the competition approaches the home stretch.
“We’ve spent a lot of time, a lot of preparation goes into this and it’s a sigh of relief whenever it comes together,” Medlin, a Tatum, N.M., native told The Cowboy Channel after the round. “Our week’s been a little bit slower to this point but we’ve kept our head down, trusting the process and finally our hard work is paying off.”
Medlin and Proctor got off to a strong start during the first two rounds at NFR, placing third and fourth, respectively. Since then, they’ve failed to catch twice, finished outside the money once and tied for sixth-place.
All that changed in the seventh as Lady Luck was on their side while being a cruel mistress to many other competitors. Of the 15 runs at Thomas & Mack Arena on Wednesday, three recorded no times while six others were dealt a penalty for either only catching one leg or missing the barrier.
Even after all that, Medlin and Proctor’s finish still seemed unlikely. The duo of Clint Summers and Jake Long were just ahead of them in the go-round order as the next-to-last run. Summers and Long tied the previous Round 7 record with an effort of 3.6 seconds. It was a place in history that proved to be short-lived as moments later Proctor and Medlin made them settle for runner-up.
While the round was littered with violations, it also turned out to be among the fastest so far. Four teams finished with times under four seconds and everyone in the top six went for 4.3 or less. The only round to see faster times was Round 6, where seven teams finished in four seconds or less.
After seeing Medlin’s heel rope go taught, Proctor’s head whipped around to the digital time clock mounted just behind the box he had ran out of. Once he saw the number, he launched a fist into the air in celebration of the outcome.
The $33,687 pay was a significant boost for both cowboys as Medlin and Proctor each moved into fourth in their individual World Standings after coming in seventh and sixth, respectively.
More importantly, Proctor kept himself in contention for his first All-Around World Title. The winnings moved him ahead of fellow team roper Junior Nogueira and into second place. After the Round 7 tie-down roping, Proctor is about $28,400 behind Shad Mayfield in the All-Around race after Mayfield missed earning money in the round.
“(Former steer wrestler) Luke Branquinho gave me great advice last night – he said the only person that can turn that pressure valve up is you. So just keep it where it’s supposed to be,” Proctor, a Pryor, Okla., product told The Cowboy Channel. “My first job is to head steers for this man and tonight was a big answer on a big on a big crowd.”
Round 7 Results
1. Coleman Proctor & Logan Medlin, 3.5 seconds, $33,687
2. Clint Summers & Jake Long, 3.6 seconds, $26,624
3. Clay Smith & Coleby Payne, 3.7 seconds, $20,104
4. Dustin Eguisquiza & Levin Lord, 3.8 seconds, $14,127
5. J.C. Yeahquo & Buddy Hawkins, 4.1 seconds, $8,693
6. Brenten Hall & Kaden Profili, 4.3 seconds, $5,433
7. Luke Brown & Travis Graves, 8.9 seconds
8. Derrick Begay & Jonathan Torres, 9.0 seconds
9. Kaleb Driggers & Junior Nogueira, 9.2 seconds
10. Erich Rogers & Paul Eaves, 9.4 seconds
11. Cody Snow & Hunter Koch, 9.5 seconds
12. Jake Smith & Douglas Rich, 14 seconds
NT. Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorpe
NT. Cyle Denison & Tanner Braden
NT. Andrew Ward & Kollin VonAhn