Record Setters: Unofficial Top 15 Tie Down Ropers Headed to the NFR in 2024
On top of the World Standings is Shad Mayfield with $295,623 in season earnings. At age 23, the Clovis, New Mexico, cowboy has earned one World Championship (2020) and $1.1 million in career earnings. This will be his sixth NFR appearance. In 2024, some of his biggest wins were Puyallup, Cheyenne, and San Antonio.
In 2nd, Haven Meged has earned $223,380 this season and qualified for his sixth NFR. With over $1.3 million in career earnings, the 26 year old cowboy from Miles City, Montana, earned a World Championship in 2019 and NFR Average titles in 20219 and 2023. He won several large rodeos in 2024, inclduing Calgary, St. Paul, and Ponoka.
With $219,172, Ty Harris sits 3rd in the World. At age 26, the San Angelo, Texas, cowboy has earned $759,267 in career earnings and qualified for the NFR six times. Some of his wins in 2024 include Oakley, Mandan, and Houston.
Riley Webb is 4th with $217,447. The 21 year old cowboy from Denton, Texas, earned a World Championship in 2023 and will make his third NFR appearance this year. With career earnings of $661,486, he won Dodge City, Red Bluff, and Oakdale, amongst others in 2024.
In 5th, Shane Hanchey has earned $157,845. At age 35, the Sulphur, Louisiana, cowboy has qualified for the NFR fifteen times, won a World Championship in 2013, and NFR Average titles in 2013 and 2020. With career earnings of over $2.6 million, he notched several wins in 2024, including Waco, Lethbridge, and Prineville.
Marty Yates sits 6th with $155,868. Qualifying for his tenth NFR, the 30 year old from Stephenville, Texas, has $1.88 million in career earnings. In 2024, his win list includes Ogden, Salinas, and Clovis.
With $155,804 in season earnings, John Douch is 7th in the World. The 27 year old from Huntsville, Texas, with career earnings of $780,476, has qualified for the NFR three times. Some of his wins in 2024 include Waco, Homedale, and Nacogdoches.
In 8th, Kincade Henry has earned $140,958 this season. At age 22, the Mount Pleasant, Texas, cowboy has career earnings of $534,439 and has qualified for the NFR twice. In 2024, he won Greeley and Heber City.
Dylan Hancock sits 9th with $137,845 in season earnings. The 20 year old cowboy from San Angelo, Texas, will appear at his first NFR in December. In 2024, his wins include the Roughrider Cup, San Angelo, and Killdeer.
With $134,380 in season earnings, Zack Jongbloed sits 10th in the World. At age 25, the Iowa, Louisiana, cowboy will make his second NFR appearance. With $562,612 in career earnings, some of his 2024 wins include Caldwell, Idaho Falls, and Huntsville.
Sitting 11th with $133,016 is Tuf Cooper. The 34 year old from Decatur, Texas, has qualified for the NFR sixteen times. With 4 World Championships (2011, 2012, 2014 - tie down, 2017 - all around) and 2 NFR Average titles (2009, 2014), he has over $3.47 million in career earnings. In 2024, he won San Bernadino and Tucson.
Hunter Herrin climbed to 12th in the World after capitalizing at the 2024 Governor's Cup. With $123,999 in season earnings, the 40 year old from Apache, Oklahoma, will make his fourteenth NFR appearance. Herrin has career earnings of $2.38 million and in 2024, he won Gooding and Ellensburg.
With $116,810, Joel Harris sits 13th in the World and will make his first NFR appearance. The 21 year old from San Angelo, Texas won Pasadena, Lynden, and Hermiston this year.
Unofficially the 2024 Tie Down Roping Rookie of the Year, Cole Clemons sits 14th in the World and will compete at his first NFR in December. The 20 year old from Perrin, Texas, has $104,306 in season earnings. In 2024, he won Moses Lake, Nampa, and Rosenberg.
Wrapping up the top 15 is Quade Hiatt with $101,980. The 24 year old is from Canyon, Texas, and will make his first NFR appearance. In 2024, he won Albuquerque, St. Paul, and Las Vegas Days.