Remembering Jerry Gustafson: The Man Who Captured Rodeo History

The rodeo community is in mourning this week as legendary rodeo photographer Jerry Gustafson passed away on Monday, September 1. With a career spanning decades in the rodeo arena, his ability to capture the sport will never be forgotten.

Gustafson’s career began all the way back in the 1960s, and by 1968 he was one of the top rodeo photographers in the country. The height of his career took place in 60s, ’70s and ’80s, when he shot over two million rodeo images at professional, junior, high school and college rodeos. With his pictures, rodeos from back then may not be remembered in the same way.

Although his career slowed down in the last few years, his love for the sport never ceased. He had a passion for telling a story through his photographs and always did an amazing job capturing a cowboy or cowgirl in the right light.

Gustafson is originally from South Dakota, where he spent many weekends on the road heading from rodeo to rodeo. He eventually chose to call Colorado home.. The work he’s done has created lifetimes of memories for many.

“Many of my cowboy dad’s career moments, and those of his contemporaries, were captured by Jerry the Great, and are now what I have left to tell my grandkids about their Papa Frank’s rodeo days. This stands true for countless cowboy-sport families with loved ones from The Era of Gustafson.”

Jerry Gustafson: Highlighting His Career

In 2019, Gustafson was recognized for his work on a national level, when he was inducted into the Bull Riding Hall of Fame. That year he spoke with 9News about the experience of traveling around the country with his family, and what an honor it was to have the career he did.

“Half of this buckle belongs to my wife because while I was in the darkroom, she was doing all of the cooking, cleaning, laundry, taking care of our infant son, writing up our proof sheets and packaging orders, and manning our photo display. I couldn’t have done it without her.”

Through hundreds of thousands of miles, hundreds of rodeos, and millions of pictures, in the same interview, Gustafson named his favorite photo of all time.

“Barney Brehmer on P11 at Sidney, Iowa in 1972. During that performance, there was a storm rolling in. It was so dark that the street lights came on and the cars were driving with their headlights on. When I got that picture, I knew I had something special.”

Although it’s the end of an era in the rodeo arena, Gustafson’s images will live on, and through that- so will he. Jerry is remembered by his beloved wife Emmy.

