RODEOHOUSTON Turmoil Grows With Fights, Carnival Shutdown and Dress Code

RODEOHOUSTON has been in the headlines a lot this year and not for all the right reasons. While the rodeo action on the arena floor is still hot. World-class athletes are putting on quite a show for the fans in the stands.

There’s also a sideshow happening off the arena floor. It’s a little heartbreaking that so many negative things have drawn attention to the event, but it seems like every day there a little something new.

Ruckus on the Midway

RODEOHOUSTON carnival | Unsplash

On Saturday, March 14, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo closed early “out of an abundance of caution.”

According to Fox 26 Houston, RODEOHOUSTON issued a statement about closing the carnival early on Saturday evening, March 14.

"Saturday night, fights occurred in the carnival area, causing some guests to run and create confusion. Out of an abundance of caution, the carnival closed early to prioritize the safety of our guests. Law enforcement and on-site security responded immediately.

“We hold daily meetings with law enforcement and are working with them on an elevated level. Law enforcement and the Rodeo are actively monitoring social media and deploying additional officers as needed. Together, we are taking proactive steps to help ensure this type of incident does not occur again and to maintain a safe environment for our guests."

Several videos were posted on social media showing the disturbances among the visitors of RODEOHOUSTON.

New Dress Code for RODEOHOUSTON

Dress codes are not new in the rodeo world. Every time contestants enter the arena, they must follow rules regarding their dress. Now, attendees of RODEOHOUSTON, even in the stands, will have to adhere to a new dress code.

Apparently, there have been several incidents and inappropriate outfits at this year’s version of RODEOHOUSTON. So much so, that the administration of the event found it necessary to implement rules.

In an update to their guest code of conduct, they have included a dress code. The new verbiage states,”This is a family-friendly event. It’s been that way for 94 years," said Chris Boleman, president and CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. "We have received the most complaints or comments or questions about dress code this year. We just felt like it was time... to make a public statement about what our expectations are."

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo has deemed the following clothing as “inappropriate”:

Items with obscene language or graphics.

Excessively torn clothing or visible undergarments.

Outfits that expose “excessive portions of skin.”

Face coverings that intentionally obscure identity, excluding those worn for religious, cultural, or medical reasons.

Rodeo is supposed to be wholesome entertainment where families can come and enjoy a full day of fun. It’s sad that this type of action has to be taken to ensure fans can behave themselves and enjoy the day.

Back to Rodeo Action

Clint Summers & Jade Corkill | Photo Courtesy of RODEOHOUSTON

The arena has been hosting some of the best athletes in the world, and they have been putting on incredible performances. The semi-final rounds have begun, which will start to narrow down those who can compete for the ultimate rodeo bonus of $65,000.

Follow Rodeo On SI for all of the rodeo coverage and results.