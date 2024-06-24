Reno Rodeo Offers Contestants Nearly $750k in Earning Potential
The Reno Rodeo in Reno, Nevada has kicked off and starting on June 21, cowboys and cowgirls began competing in the famous green lined arena. The competition signals the start of what is called the "Summer Run" and ultimately also starts "Cowboy Christmas" over the Independence holiday.
With places to be nearly every day and most days there are three or four stops planned, the kickoff at Reno is an important rodeo along the way.
The projected payoff is $747,761 so the importance of performing well is high. Some of the best in the world have already taken to the arena dirt to clock and score their best times.
Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily took a look at who is setting well after the first bit of competition.
In the bareback riding, R.C. Landingham from Hat Creek, Cali. who has already made four trips to the Wrangler National Finals is leading the average race in Reno. His two rides resulted in a total of 173.5 points where he is 7.5 points ahead of the second place man so far, Cooper Cooke.
Landingham made some impressive rides to be in the No. 1 position. In the first round, he rode Dusty Diamond from Andrews Rodeo Company to 86.5 points. He followed that up with a qualified ride on Rosser Rodeo's Cowboy & Kids to take the lead in the second round with an 87-point ride.
The steer wrestlers saw Tucker Allen throw two down in a total of 9.2 seconds. The Ventura, Cali. man is currently ranked No. 12 in the World Standings and a win in Reno would certainly boost him headed into the summer.
The 24-year-old Allen wrestled his first steer in 5.1 seconds where he is tied for the fourth place position in the round. He came back with a quick 4.1 second run in round two and is winning the round.
Hot on his heels are Riley Duvall at 9.4 total on two and Kodie Jang finished at 9.9 seconds.
Team Ropers Pedro Egurrola and Cory Petska have the lead in the early average with a solid 10.7 on two steers. There are two more teams close behind them with a total of 11.1 seconds sitting second and third.
Fan favorite Coleman Proctor and his partner Logan Medlin are leading the first round with a nice 4.8 second run. Andrew Ward and Kollin VonAhn were 4.6 to be leading round number two.
Ryder Sanford who is currently ranked number eight in the saddle bronc riding put together two solid rides to be on top of the leaderboard so far. With his 82.5 point score in round one added to his 85.5 point round one effort, he is on top at 168 points.
Dawson Hay is trying to climb the ranks and get back to his usual position in the top 15. Currently, he has $49,314 won and is ranked number 16. He is clearly ready for the summer run showing off at Reno with a total of 166 points on two horses. He leads round one with an 87-point effort.
What seems to be the usual report in the tie-down roping is happening again. Shad 'Money' Mayfield is holding down the number one position in a tie with Michael Otero. Both cowboys tied two calves in 17.6 seconds and look to be solid coming back to the finals.
Mayfield went a little long in round one with a run of 10.1, but that sure didn't stop the number one ranked man in both the All-Around and Tie-Down World Standings. Round two brought about a run of 7.5 to put him right on top of the round and the average.
The barrel racers are hot after the money in Reno as well. Toria Madsen made two trips around the barrels in a total of 34.95 to be leading the average. Ilyssa Riley leads round one with a smoking 17.39 second run and Toria Madsen blazed through the pattern in 17.19 in round two to be the leader.
With just a few performances done, there is still plenty of barrel racing action left to go.
The bull riders watched Chase Dougherty go to the lead with an 88 point score on All In Pro Rodeo's Midnight Train.
Looking to the action on Monday evening, Bareback rider, Kade Sonnier will attempt to ride Something Cool from Flying 5 Rodeo on his comeback from his broken thumb. Stay tuned for this story as Sonnier sat down with Sports Illustrated to talk about his year and the future.
There is plenty of action and top cowboys and cowgirls left to compete at the famous Reno Rodeo. Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily will have full coverage.