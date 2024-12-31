Renowned Breeder, Horsewoman, and Barrel Racer Barb Westover Passes Away
On Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, another great cowgirl passed away. Barbara Ann "Barb" Westover of Egan, S.D. was lost unexpectedly due to a horse accident.
Young Westover grew up on the family farm, fully involved in farm life - milking cows, feeding chickens, and helping with fieldwork. From a young age, horses were important to her. She competed in 4-H and horse shows and that led her to an entire lifetime of adventure.
Westover's parents, James and Frances Loiseau, are legendary in the equine world, particularly the barrel racing industry.
Seemingly destined for the horse business, young Westover did not know how much her life had changed when a buckskin mare came into it. Casey's Ladylove was purchased at a sale barn and intended to be her horse show mount.
"Casey" could win a western pleasure class too, but the speed events were really her calling. After a match race with Westover's brother where Casey won quite handily, the mare was inspected by the AQHA. She was granted status and bred to running type stallions. The Loiseaus kept Casey's fillies to grow their broodmare band and built a program from her incredible lineage.
Not only was she a performer and producer, Casey had a great temperment. She carried Westover for many years and loved children, always sweet and gentle to be around. Caseys Ladylove was inducted into the AQHA Hall of Fame in 2017.
As an adult, Westover went on to build her own program, continuing the "Frenchman" legacy that her parents began with Casey's foals. Her great mare Frenchmans Flirt was the only full sister to Frenchmans Guy. After competing with Flirt, Westover bred the great mare. Flirt produced more top performers and producers, including French StreakToVegas, FrenchStreakToRodeo, French Streakin Izzy, and French Streakin Flirt.
French Streakin Jess is another offspring of Flirt and Westover kept the stallion, after his very successful aged event career with Hallie Hanssen. Westover and the Hanssens built a great partnership together over the years on many exceptional horses.
Westover recently attended the 2024 National Finals Rodeo to watch DM High Roller, a French StreakToVegas son, compete in the barrel racing with Latricia Duke. Throughout the growth of their breeding business, she and her husband, Tom, enjoyed traveling and watching their horses and offspring compete all over the country. Westover still loved competing in barrel racing herself, as well.
While many in the rodeo world know Westover for the legacy she has left through horses, she was also a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. We extend our sincere condolences to all of her loved ones at this tragic time.