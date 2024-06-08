Renowned Rider Teams Up with New Mount to Steal the Show
If you follow the results of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) rodeos and, more specifically, the Women's Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA) barrel racing results at said rodeos, then you have seen Fallon Taylor's name at the top recently. If the name rings a bell, it is because it is attached to a World Champion Barrel Racer.
Taylor was the 2014 WPRA Barrel Racing World Champion on her prominent mare, Babyflo. Even though most people know Babyflo and Taylor's names interchangeably, there's a new mount that's climbing the ranks in her string of horses. When people come up to her at rodeos, they always wonder where Babyflo is. Taylor aims for people to know who Puma is this rodeo season.
Most people are just now seeing Fallon Taylor's new partner, but Furytyme, or Puma, has been on Taylor's radar for some time now. She has watched her since she was a two-year-old and throughout her time in Tricia Aldridge's program, Red Hot Barrel Horses.
"I just waited for the right moment to ask if she was for sale," says Taylor as she reflects on her time thus far with her new mount.
Puma is a five-year-old mare by Furyofthewind out of Three Tymes A Lady (Tres Seis). Taylor and her husband purchased Puma in December of 2023 with the goal of having an outcross for their two upcoming stallions. These upcoming stallions are both out of Babyflo; one is by Epic Leader, and the other by Feel The Sting. Along with breeding aspirations, Taylor has performance goals to pair with them.
Taylor and Puma have been entering PRCA rodeos from Colorado to Arkansas and pulling checks at nearly all of them. Taylor is beyond proud of the team they have become in such a short amount of time. They have pro rodeo earnings and even a pro rodeo win.
"I've already won a pro rodeo on her before the six-month mark. For me, six months is when you can start to get with a horse," said the former World Champion cowgirl.
Getting with Puma has been exciting to watch, but they are just gearing up as she sets their summer rodeo goals.
When building a schedule of rodeos for the summer, Taylor wanted Reno to be on that list. Setting goals and reaching them is how she rolls, so it doesn't come as a surprise that she will be sending Puma down the alley in Reno, Nev., this summer. Her big dream of the summer is running Puma in Calgary, and the first step to achieving that will be competing at the Calgary qualifier in mid-June.
When it comes to special horses in the arena, those special horses most often come with quirks. Taylor appreciates these quirks, and she even comments that Puma has a "laundry list" of them. Making up this list is her fear of metal stirrups and saddling.
One of the first times that Taylor was around Puma, she noticed these quirks and even commented to Aldridge that she wouldn't be able to sell her to anyone except Taylor. Aldridge chuckled as she rattled off even more quirks.
Little to be known, Taylor would be Puma's next person to share these with. Taylor isn't turned off by the quirks, in truth, she invites them.
"I'm not hopeful that any of these will go away. In fact, I hope she gets as many quirks as she possibly wants because that is the mark of a great one to me," states Taylor.
As the summer rodeos roll around and Taylor and Puma hit the road, fans will be smiling from ear to ear when Taylor's name comes over the speakers. The roar of the crowd is something that will be heard and felt when this crowd favorite makes her journey to countless rodeos this summer.
Most of all, Taylor wants everyone to know one name, and that name is Furytyme or Puma. It is a name that won't be forgotten anytime soon; the hope is that Furytyme will be the next horse you think of when you think of Fallon Taylor.