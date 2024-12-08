Results Are In: Introducing Rodeo’s Newest First Lady Miss Rodeo America
For many in the rodeo world, the bright lights and fierce competition of Las Vegas in December equate to only one thing: the National Finals Rodeo. However, for a prestigious group of young ladies, this measure of competition’s found across town as they vie for the coveted title of Miss Rodeo America.
Just as competing on the dirt of the Thomas and Mack takes years of preparation, dedication and flat-out hard work, even earning a chance to compete for the title of Miss Rodeo America is no small feat. Young women all across the country, many of whom have been competing in rodeo pageants their entire lives, have spent the past year serving as state titleholders (Miss Rodeo Oklahoma, Montana, South Dakota, etc.) while honing their skills in six areas to prepare for competition at the MRA pageant.
This year, the MRA pageant’s been a jam-packed nine days of competition - and that’s not counting the time it takes these ladies to transport trailers full of wardrobe pieces from their home states to Las Vegas. Just like its rodeo counterpart, seats at each pageant event are in high demand, with attendees spanning from family members of contestants to visiting titleholders with dreams of one day wearing the MRA crown and rodeo fans alike. Pageant tickets often sell out less than 24 hours after being released.
Once they’d arrived, state titleholders spent the week competing in numerous events where they were scored in areas of horsemanship, speaking, personality, appearance, photogenics and a written test. Pageant events included a written test, horsemanship patterns completed on AQHA-sponsored draw horses, speeches, horsemanship and personal interviews, walking in a fashion show, contestant introductions and a performance in a custom-designed Justin Boots boot parade; contestants also attended events around Cowboy Christmas and a round of the National Finals Rodeo. And, of course, the week culminated with the highly anticipated Miss Rodeo America 2026 coronation on Sunday, December 8th.
In the end, it was announced that the Black Hills gold crown will rest on the hat of Callie Mueller, Miss Rodeo South Dakota 2024, throughout 2025.
First runner up was Miss Rodeo Texas Ashlyn Williams, while second runner up went to Miss Rodeo Colorado Georgia Strimenos, and third and fourth runners up went to Miss Rodeo Utah McKardy Kelly and Miss Rodeo Florida Brianna Littrell, respectively.
Additional top ten finalists included Miss Rodeo Idaho Ashley Kirby, Miss Rodeo Nevada Annemarie Vodeges, Miss Rodeo Nebraska JoSee Saults, Miss Rodeo Minnesota Donnae Morton and Miss Rodeo California Cailee Roper.
Pageant category winners included:
Horsemanship: Miss Rodeo Texas Ashlyn Williams
Appearance: Miss Rodeo South Dakota Callie Mueller
Personality: Miss Rodeo Colorado Georgia Strimenos
Photogenics: Miss Rodeo Texas Ashlyn Williams
Speech: Miss Rodeo Utah McKardy Kelly
Written Test: Miss Rodeo Colorado Georgia Strimenos and Miss Rodeo Montana Amber LaCross (tie)
Congeniality Award: Miss Rodeo California Cailee Roper
Callie will make her first “hot lap” under the bright lights of the Thomas and Mack Center, paired with an iconic Cervi Championship Rodeo horse, on Wednesday night as her official introduction of the new first lady of professional rodeo. At that point, we’ll still have three days to go before we see eight new gold buckle dreams come true, but watch - you’ll see a gold crown dream come true right before your eyes.