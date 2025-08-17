Rickie Fanning Fighting To Secure NFR Breakaway Spot as Season Nears End
As of August 15 Rickie Fanning finds herself on the outside looking in to a qualification to the National Finals Breakaway Roping. Per the WPRA she is now sitting at 17th (top-15 move on) with nearly $68,000 won on the season. Every dollar and every penny counts. Right now she is $7,052.90 behind the No.15 cowgirl, Macy Young. While that might sound like a lot, there are still six weeks left on the year with plenty of calves to be roped and money to be won.
The former NFBR qualifier decided to stay a little closer to home this year in comparison to previous. She did not make a trip further out up until Nampa and for a minute it looked like she could possibly just be working to stay in the top-40 to make sure she was able to get into the big winter rodeos next season, but of course she came through big when it counted.
Salt Lake City has been good to her in years prior, especially last year when she took home the silver medal. But, silver just wasn't good enough this year. Fanning went out there and blasted one to take the top spot on the podium and add $20,000 to her world standings which catapulted her into the perfect position going into the rest of the year.
6 More Weeks
The northwest run is officially underway and this is most cowboys/cowgirls favorite time of the year, including Fanning.
"I enjoy this run and the opportunities that are out there," says the South Dakota native. It is time to keep pushing through the season and making the runs count when she draws a good one.
Even though she has been adjusting to life without her main mount of her professional career she has had the trusted grey gelding, Copper, and a different little brown horse fans have seen recently. Her little brother Jace has a really nice little heel horse who Rickie thought would make an excellent breakaway horse. She was right.
Jace isn't the only family member who supports Rickie to the fullest. It is hard to miss the herd of family members that is in attendance in Vegas during the finals or at any rodeo within the borders of South Dakota. Family means everything to the Engessers (Fanning's maiden name), and their support will make all the difference in these last six weeks as she tries to get back to the finals.
One thing is for certain, she is going to give it her all every time she nods her head and she is a force to be reckoned with at every rodeo down the stretch.