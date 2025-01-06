Ringing in the New Year with Newly Crowned California Circuit Finals Rodeo Champions
As 2024 was winding down, the California Circuit Finals Rodeo action was heating up. In Red Bluff, Calif. on the last weekend of the year, contestants competed for coveted circuit titles and a chance to secure their spot to the 2025 NFR Open.
Though 2024 ended on a high note for some cowboys and cowgirls in Red Bluff, they've already set their sights on big goals for the 2025 season. Before turning their attention to the upcoming season, these athletes capped off 2024 in spectacular fashion at the California Circuit Finals.
Bareback Riding
Bareback rider R.C. Landingham arrived at the California Circuit Finals fresh off a trip to the big show in Las Vegas. He dominated the competition from the start. The Hat Creek, Calif. man won round 1 with a score of 84 points on Flying U Rodeo's Misplaced Insani. He paired with Rosser Rodeo's Blue Indigo in Round 2 for 83.5 points and another round win. He placed 3rd in round 3 with a 79 point ride. With a score of 246.5 points on three head, Landingham came out the average champion. R.C. ended up no.2 in the final circuit standings behind Browns Valleys' Jacek Frost. Frost was 2nd in the average at the finals and finished no.1 in the circuit standings.
Steer Wrestling
In the steer wrestling, NFR Qualifier Stan Branco started the week off strong winning round 1 with the fastest time of the finals, 4.1 seconds. Levi Rudd from Chelsea, Oklah. had back-to-back wins in rounds 2 and 3. With a combined time of 13.0 seconds on three steers, Rudd came out the average champion. Behind Levi in the average was Tucker Allen, who came away the circuit champion.
Team Roping
The team roping featured a more diverse set of champions, with multiple teams claiming the top spot throughout the rounds. Dan Williams Jr. and partner Cody Stewart won the first round with a 5.4 second run. Lane Karney and Joseph Shawnego took round 2 with a 5.9. A tie in round 3. brought the fastest times of the finals with a 5.2 by teams Bryor Minton and Spencer Mitchell and Jaxson Tucker and Jason Johe. Bryor Minton and Spencer Mitchell were the fastest on three head in 18.6 seconds, winning the average title. Jaxson Tucker and Jason Johe wound up the circuit champions
Saddle Bronc
The Saddle Bronc brought a redemptive story, as Reed Neely made a remarkable comeback from injury to claim the finals average title. Neely did not pick up a round win, but his 239 points on three head topped the average race. 2024 NFR Qualifier Lefty Holeman took the first round on Rosser Rodeo's Hitchhiker for 80 points. In Round 2, Q McWhorter's impressive 84 point ride on Bridwell Pro Rodeos' Clover K came out on top. Jasper Frost took Round 3 with 84 points on Four Star Rodeo's Stella. Cameron Messier from Cedarville, Calif. took the circuit champion title after a great 2024 season performance.
Tie- Down
Brushton Minton put on a show in the first round of the tie-down roping, winning by over a second. His quick 8.3-second run helped him to secure the average title with a combined 28 seconds on three head. Round 2 was won by the 2025 circuit champion Colton Farquer with his 9.6-second run. 2025 California Circuit All-Around Champion, Cody Stewart was 8.5 seconds in round 3 to come out on top.
Barrel Race
The barrel race quickly became the Hayle Gibson show. She won round 1 with a 13.59 and round 2 with a 13.33. She came in 2nd in round 3, and won the average with a 40.39 on three runs. Round 3 went to Meghann Pearce with her 13.45. California barrel racing legend, Kathy Petska won yet another circuit title this year.
Bull Riding
From Clearlake, Calif., 24-year-old Ray Mayo was the only man to cover 3 bulls. He won round 1 with 85 points on Four Star Rodeo's Chucks Boy. He repeated his win in round 2 with 83 points on Flying U Rodeo's Jonny Sack. He was third in round 3, and came in the average champion with 244 points on three bulls. Kyle Eaton took round three with 82.5 points on Rosser Rodeo's Dance Hall. Red Bluffs own, Colby Demo ended the year as the circuit champion.
Breakaway Roping
Suzanne Williams started off the finals with a bang, winning round 1 with a 2.7-second run. In Round 2 we saw the fastest time of the rodeo with Allie Hoskins' 2.4 second run. Round 3 was won by a 2.5-second run put up by Haliegh Grant. Suzanne stayed consistent placing in all three rounds and coming out the average champion with a total time of 9.2 seconds on three calves. After a successful finals, Suzanne Williams also became the 2025 circuit champion.
All of the average and year-end champions have punched their ticket to the 2025 NFR Open. The high-stakes event will take place in Colorado Springs, Colo. in July.