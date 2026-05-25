Rivette, Kenyon Dominate Record-Breaking Old Fort Days Futurity & Super Derby

The 2026 Old Fort Days Futurity & Super Derby concluded in record-breaking fashion in Fort Smith, Ark.

Old Fort Days Futurity

Maysville, Okla., cowboy Tyler Rivette made history at the 2026 Old Fort Days Futurity & Super Derby. As the first rider to win both the four-year-old and five-year-old futurities in the same year on different horses, Rivette made a huge splash in the barrel racing aged-event world.

Riding Adios Ameegos (The Goodbye Lane x StreakinFlinginDisco x A Streak Of Fling), a 2022 chestnut mare owned by Rosemary Harrison, and Epic Path Ta Fame (Epic Leader x God Given Fame x Dash Ta Fame), a 2021 bay gelding owned by Sayde Albert, Rivette had the weekend of a lifetime in Fort Smith, Ark.

Adios Ameegos ("Blair") clocked a 16.799 in the Four-Year-Old Time Trials, finishing seventh. With one of the most exciting formats in the futurity world, the Finals of the Old Fort Days is sudden-death.

Blair made a smoking fast run in the Finals, coming in at 16.376 seconds to take the win. In total, the duo banked $28,502. Blair's dam, StreakinFlinginDisco, was a National Finals Rodeo qualifier and multiple-time The American Rodeo Semi-Finalist. Blair, with a style very similar to her mother's, is incredibly efficient and shuts the clock off.

Epic Path Ta Fame ("Jammer") comes from another top futurity trainer's string (Pete Oen). Oen was seriously injured in a pasture accident this spring, so Rivette climbed aboard Jammer for some of the mid-season futurities.

In the Five-Year-Old Time Trials, Jammer and Rivette clocked a 16.713, finishing sixth. In the Finals (sudden-death, like the Four-Year-Old Futurity), the pair clocked a 16.408 to take the win. Earning $23,012, the duo added substantially to Jammer's early-year earnings with Oen.

Old Fort Days Super Derby

It was a history-making year all the way around at the 2026 Old Fort Days. In one of the toughest fields of horses of the entire year, Phillip Kenyon and Ima Mulberry Breeze set a new arena record in the Derby Finals, winning the Super Derby Championship.

A five-year-old bay mare by MCM ImaHoss and out of Bugsys Easy Breeze, "Breezy" cemented her place in the record books with the win. Breezy and Kenyon banked $22,808 in Fort Smith for owners Ruth and Harold Swain.

Though the pair's first run was off the pace, they came back with a 16.322, finishing second in the Consolation and earning a seat in the Finals. Kenyon and Breezy put together a flawless run in the Finals, setting a new arena record at 16.010 seconds and rallying back from the less-than-ideal start in a huge way.