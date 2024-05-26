The Goodbye Lane's Dominate Royal Crown Winner's Circle
Royal Crown Events take place throughout the year to show off the industry's best young barrel horses, trainers, riders, and stallions. The Guthrie, Okla. edition of the Royal Crown continues while many championships have already been awarded. These competitions are part of a stallion incentive program that rewards breeders and stallion owners. For a horse to compete, they must be sired by Royal Crown Stallions.
The futurity and derby barrel racing took place on May 23 and 24. In the first round, we saw Kassie Mowry take over both divisions aboard two horses out of the same stallion, The Goodbye Lane. In the second round, Ashley Shaefer and Tyler Rivette took the top spots. Shaefer was aboard the 2019 gelding named Fiesta By Design. The pair ran a 16.013 to win the 2nd go round of the futurity and take home a nice check. Rivette ran the 2019 gelding owned by Rosemary Harrison they call the horse Slingin Firewater. Tyler was a 15.776, clocking the fastest time so far in the week in all the classes but took the win in the derby.
The average races were very tight, as the best horses and best riders in the industry took on the Oklahoma dirt. Round 1 and Round 2 times were combined to calculate the average winners. Kylie Weast won the Royal Crown Futurity Average on the 2020 mare, Goodbye Guys. Similar to Mowry's winnings runs, this mare is also sired by the one and only, The Goodbye Lane.
Speaking of Mowry, after taking the win in the first round, she and Force the Goodbye finished the deal in the second round and solidified the win in the average of the derby for a $9,706 payday.
The Royal Crown Events are some of the most prestigious, bringing the best in the world to compete there.
Among the results we see many world champions, NFR Qualifiers, and big successes in the barrel horse training world. Kylie Weast, NFR Qualifier won the futurity average. Closely behind her was Brandon Cullins who earlier this year, cashed a BIG paycheck at the American Rodeo with his million dollar win. We see other big names such as Hailey Kinsel, Brittany Tonozzi, and Sherry Cervi among the winners.
Futurity Average Results
1D
Kylie Weast
GOODBYE GUYS
32.520 on two
$12,562.00
Brandon Cullins
GOOD THINGS COMIN
32.568
$10,050.00
Leslie Willis
FURYOFPRINCESSPHOEBE
32.620
$8,164.00
Dacota Monk
RDC FAMOUS DESIGN
32.742
$6,908.00
Whitney Godinez
DLF CASH TWO ANNIE
32.745
$6,280.00
Brittany Tonozzi
BABE ON THE PROWL
32.760
$5,024.00
Dustin Angelle
DESIGNATED MARKSMAN
32.772
$4,396.00
Sarah Rose Waguespack
HANKSNTHEFASTLANE
32.818
$3,768.00
Sherry Cervi
MP KING GEORGE
32.889
$3,140.00
Jada Haken
BRECKLYNN
32.889
$2,520.00
2D
Joy Fargo
A HOT FRENCH SUMMER
34.047
$5,024.00
Bailee Snow
SURVEY SEIS
34.061
$3,768.00
Hailey Kinsel
AN AMERICAN ROYAL
34.086
$3,140.00
Danyelle Campbell
WINSALOTT
34.099
$2,512.00
Danny Cipri
GSH HEAVENS OUTABIDS
34.158
$2,094.00
Kassie Mowry
LAST KISS GOODBYE
34.159
$1,674.00
Cassidy Teague
FROST MY FAMOUS GUNS
34.176
$1,464.00
Shyann Lucas
WY GUYSFAMOUS COPYCAT
34.178
$1,262.00
Derby Average Results
1D
Kassie Mowry
FORCE THE GOODBYE
31.862
$9,706.00
Stacy Glause
SG LIFEINTHEFASTLANE
32.126
$7,764.00
Jennifer Sharp
BW TEES CANYON
32.197
$6,308.00
Wenda Johnson
INSPIRED DRIFTER
32.215
$5,340.00
Blaise Bercegeay
SBWFEELINTHEPRESSURE
32.250
$4,852.00
Elyse Busby
MILLIONDOLLASTREAKER
32.319
$3,882.00
Pete Oen
UX GOOGLE IT
32.340
$3,400.00
Leslie Willis
FELICE SEIS
32.392
$2,912.00
Allison Mullis
MISTYS BLAZIN SUCCESS
32.431
$2,426.00
Jordynn Knight
DASHING FRENCH BELLE
32.473
$1,940.00
2D
Cayla Small
33.402
$3,882.00
Shaynn Lucas
FRISKY FRESCA
33.405
$2,912.00
Kylee Scribner
SPECIAL FOR TRES PZ
33.431
$2,426.00
Rigby Baker
I THINK IM FAMOUS
33.440
$1,942.00
Ryann Pedone
STINGS A BIT
33.446
$1,618.00
Cassidy Standley
SEAL TEAM ONE
33.458
$1,294.00
Brade Ruteledge
BLR BLACK PEARL
33.572
$1,165.00
Cassidy Standley
HAZERSPEPONITASTREAK
33.615
$1,008.00
Full results can be found at royalcrownrace.com.