The Goodbye Lane's Dominate Royal Crown Winner's Circle

The Futurity and Derby races wrapped up at the Royal Crown Guthrie Event where champions were crowned after a couple days of tough competition.

Royal Crown Events take place throughout the year to show off the industry's best young barrel horses, trainers, riders, and stallions. The Guthrie, Okla. edition of the Royal Crown continues while many championships have already been awarded. These competitions are part of a stallion incentive program that rewards breeders and stallion owners. For a horse to compete, they must be sired by Royal Crown Stallions.

The futurity and derby barrel racing took place on May 23 and 24. In the first round, we saw Kassie Mowry take over both divisions aboard two horses out of the same stallion, The Goodbye Lane. In the second round, Ashley Shaefer and Tyler Rivette took the top spots. Shaefer was aboard the 2019 gelding named Fiesta By Design. The pair ran a 16.013 to win the 2nd go round of the futurity and take home a nice check. Rivette ran the 2019 gelding owned by Rosemary Harrison they call the horse Slingin Firewater. Tyler was a 15.776, clocking the fastest time so far in the week in all the classes but took the win in the derby.

The average races were very tight, as the best horses and best riders in the industry took on the Oklahoma dirt. Round 1 and Round 2 times were combined to calculate the average winners. Kylie Weast won the Royal Crown Futurity Average on the 2020 mare, Goodbye Guys. Similar to Mowry's winnings runs, this mare is also sired by the one and only, The Goodbye Lane.

Speaking of Mowry, after taking the win in the first round, she and Force the Goodbye finished the deal in the second round and solidified the win in the average of the derby for a $9,706 payday.

The Royal Crown Events are some of the most prestigious, bringing the best in the world to compete there.

Among the results we see many world champions, NFR Qualifiers, and big successes in the barrel horse training world. Kylie Weast, NFR Qualifier won the futurity average. Closely behind her was Brandon Cullins who earlier this year, cashed a BIG paycheck at the American Rodeo with his million dollar win. We see other big names such as Hailey Kinsel, Brittany Tonozzi, and Sherry Cervi among the winners.

Futurity Average Results

1D

Kylie Weast

GOODBYE GUYS

32.520 on two

$12,562.00

Brandon Cullins

GOOD THINGS COMIN

32.568

$10,050.00

Leslie Willis

FURYOFPRINCESSPHOEBE

32.620

$8,164.00

Dacota Monk

RDC FAMOUS DESIGN

32.742

$6,908.00

Whitney Godinez

DLF CASH TWO ANNIE

32.745

$6,280.00

Brittany Tonozzi

BABE ON THE PROWL

32.760

$5,024.00

Dustin Angelle

DESIGNATED MARKSMAN

32.772

$4,396.00

Sarah Rose Waguespack

HANKSNTHEFASTLANE

32.818

$3,768.00

Sherry Cervi

MP KING GEORGE

32.889

$3,140.00

Jada Haken

BRECKLYNN

32.889

$2,520.00

2D

Joy Fargo

A HOT FRENCH SUMMER

34.047

$5,024.00

Bailee Snow

SURVEY SEIS

34.061

$3,768.00

Hailey Kinsel

AN AMERICAN ROYAL

34.086

$3,140.00

Danyelle Campbell

WINSALOTT

34.099

$2,512.00

Danny Cipri

GSH HEAVENS OUTABIDS

34.158

$2,094.00

Kassie Mowry

LAST KISS GOODBYE

34.159

$1,674.00

Cassidy Teague

FROST MY FAMOUS GUNS

34.176

$1,464.00

Shyann Lucas

WY GUYSFAMOUS COPYCAT

34.178

$1,262.00

Derby Average Results

1D

Kassie Mowry

FORCE THE GOODBYE

31.862

$9,706.00

Stacy Glause

SG LIFEINTHEFASTLANE

32.126

$7,764.00

Jennifer Sharp

BW TEES CANYON

32.197

$6,308.00

Wenda Johnson

INSPIRED DRIFTER

32.215

$5,340.00

Blaise Bercegeay

SBWFEELINTHEPRESSURE

32.250

$4,852.00

Elyse Busby

MILLIONDOLLASTREAKER

32.319

$3,882.00

Pete Oen

UX GOOGLE IT

32.340

$3,400.00

Leslie Willis

FELICE SEIS

32.392

$2,912.00

Allison Mullis

MISTYS BLAZIN SUCCESS

32.431

$2,426.00

Jordynn Knight

DASHING FRENCH BELLE

32.473

$1,940.00

2D

Cayla Small

33.402

$3,882.00

Shaynn Lucas

FRISKY FRESCA

33.405

$2,912.00

Kylee Scribner

SPECIAL FOR TRES PZ

33.431

$2,426.00

Rigby Baker

I THINK IM FAMOUS

33.440

$1,942.00

Ryann Pedone

STINGS A BIT

33.446

$1,618.00

Cassidy Standley

SEAL TEAM ONE

33.458

$1,294.00

Brade Ruteledge

BLR BLACK PEARL

33.572

$1,165.00

Cassidy Standley

HAZERSPEPONITASTREAK

33.615

$1,008.00

Full results can be found at royalcrownrace.com.

