Road to the NFR Open 2025: Who has Qualified So Far?
The circuit system is going at full steam ahead right now. Five of the 12 circuit finals have been completed and tickets have been punched for the NFR Open 2025 edition.
So, what exactly is the NFR Open? If you are a rodeo fan and have been around for a while, you will remember it as the Dodge National Circuit Finals. The name was then changed to the Ram National Circuit Finals and now has evolved into the NFR Open.
Contestants qualify for the NFR Open through their circuit system and ultimately from their circuit finals. The year end champion along with the circuit finals average champion earn a bid to the NFR Open.
Colorado Springs, Colo. has become what seems like a permanent host to the NFR Open as the PRCA signed a new seven year contract. The deal was announced in June of 2024.
Five of the 12 circuits have completed their finals rodeo meaning that two contestants from each event in each circuit already know their destination for July 2025 - Colorado Springs, Colo. Here is a quick glimpse into who we believe has qualified.
Texas
Texas was the first circuit to compete following the regular season. The cowboys and cowgirls met in Waco to see who would be crowned the champions.
- Bareback Riding - Average - Chad Rutherford; Year-end - Jacob Lees
- Steer Wrestling - Average - Justin Shaffer; Year-end - Don Payne
- Team Roping - Average - Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp; Year-end - Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord
- Saddle Bronc Riding - Average - Brody Cress; Year-end - Sterling Crawley
- Tie-Down Roping - Average - John Douch; Year-end - Shad Mayfield
- Bull Riding - Average - Tristan Mize; Year-end - Scott Wells
- Barrel Racing - Average - Ilyssa Riley; Year-end - Tiany Schuster
- Breakaway Roping - Average - Kelsie Domer; Year-end - Kelsie Domer
Badlands
The Badlands Circuit is made up of North and South Dakota. October 11 -13 were the dates when the contestants all gathered in Minot, South Dakota to finalize their year.
- Bareback Riding - Average - Clay Jorgenson; Year-end - Andy Gingerich
- Steer Wrestling - Average - Wynn Schaack; Year-end - Joe Nelson
- Team Roping - Average - Bodie Mattson/Trae Smith; Year-end - Payton Pirrung/Dylan Hart
- Saddle Bronc Riding - Average - Thayne Elshere; Year-end - Kash Deal
- Tie-Down Roping - Average - Jerry Adamson; Year-end - Bodie Mattson
- Bull Riding - Average - Mason Moody; Year-end - Jestyn Woodward
- Barrel Racing - Average - Alyssa Gabrielson; Year-end - Lisa Lockhart
- Breakaway Roping - Average - Morgan Foss; Year-end - Syerra Christensen
Columbia River
This circuit is comprised of Washington, Oregon and Northern Idaho.
- Bareback Riding - Average - Mason Stuller; Year-end - Mason Stuller. So Dylan Riggins the runner-up will get to go to NFR Open
- Steer Wrestling - Average - Traver Johnson; Year-end - Dalton Massey
- Team Roping - Average - Garrett Rogers/Bo Patzke; Year-end - Riley Minor/Brady Minor
- Saddle Bronc Riding - Average - Joe Harper; Year-end - Kade Bruno
- Tie-Down Roping - Average - Ty Harris; Year-end - Ty Harris. So, Joel Harris the reserve champion will go to NFR Open
- Barrel Racing - Average - Hailey Garrison; Year-end - Megan McLeod-Sprague
- Bull Riding - Average - Lane Vaughan; Year-end - T.J. Gray
- Breakaway Roping - Average - Josie Goodrich; Year-end - Mattie Turner
Prairie
Duncan, Okla. welcomed the contestants from the Prairie Circuit made up of Kansas, Oklahoma and Nebraska.
- Bareback Riding - Average - Bryce Eck; Year-end - Bryce Eck. This means Rhett Robbins will go to NFR Open as reserve champion.
- Steer Wrestling - Average - Cody Devers; Year-end - Jarek Vanpetten
- Team Roping - Average - Wyatt Muggli/Casey McCleskey; Year-end - Mason Appleton/Rance Doyal
- Saddle Bronc Riding - Average - Weston Patterson; Year-end - Roper Kiesner
- Tie-Down Roping - Average - Ryan Jarrett; Year-end - Cash Fuesz
- Bull Riding - Average - Jesse Hopper; Year-end - JR Stratford
- Barrel Racing - Average - Tana Renick; Year-end - Emily Beisel
- Breakaway Roping - No results found for finals; Year-end - Cheyanne McCartney
Mountain States
Colorado and Wyoming make up the Mountain States circuit which just complete their finals October 24 - 26 in Loveland, Colo. Given that the standings are likely not updated for this circuit we will report on the year-end champions at a later time.
- Bareback Riding - Average - Keenan Hayes
- Steer Wrestling - Average - Kodie Jang
- Team Roping - Average - Teagan Bentley/Bryton Scheller
- Saddle Bronc Riding - Average - Ira Dickinson
- Tie-Down Roping - Average - Riley Pruitt
- Barrel Racing - Average - Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
- Bull Riding - Average - Ty Pinnt
- Breakaway Roping - No results found.
Congratulations to all of the athletes that have found their way to the winner's circle and punched their tickets to the culminating event at the NFR Open in July of 2025.