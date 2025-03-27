Rodeo Austin First Round Eliminations Winding Down in Head to Head Fierce Action
Rodeo Austin has a unique format, so we are recapping this rodeo a little differently. The rough stock, barrel racing, and breakaway roping have completed a single round of competition. The top 24 athletes in each event are now returning to the Playoffs Round, which is split into three performances. What about the men's timed events? They will continue to compete in these same performances, but their finals qualification is based on two runs and does not have a Playoffs Round.
Bareback Riding
After a harrowing 2024 National Finals Rodeo took a toll on Rocker Steiner physically, the cowboy is back to his electrically charged performances. The young phenom powered through nine rounds of the toughest horses in the industry after sustaining an injury in the first round of the 2024 NFR. A recent win in the finals of RODEOHOUSTON netted him $65,000 for a single ride. His 88-point ride aboard Guitar Town in Rodeo Austin earned him another $5,072 for the win in the Qualifying Round.
1. Rocker Steiner
2. Kashton Ford
3. Cooper Cooke
4. Wacey Schalla
4. Roedy Farrell
4. Tilden Hooper
7. Orin Larsen
7. Mason Clements
9. Toby Deudney
10. Kash Martin
10. Clayton Moss
10. Cole Reiner
10. Jacek Frost
14. Leighton Berry
14. Owen Brouillette
14. Quintonn Lunsford
14. Luke Thrash
14. Garrett Shadbolt
14. Clay Jorgenson
14. Ben Kramer
21. Clayton Biglow
22. Cole Franks
22. Jacob Lees
22. Tanner Aus
Saddle Bronc Riding
Chase Brooks and Stetson Wright tied with 87-point rides for the top spot and $4,805 paydays. Aboard Cactus Rose and Orange Crush from Rafter G Rodeo, the two cowboys will compete again in the Playoffs.
1. Chase Brooks
1. Stetson Wright
3. Kolby Wanchuk
4. Lucas Macza
4. Wyatt Casper
4. Skinny Parsons
7. Sawyer Eirikson
8. Logan Hay
8. Rusty Wright
10. Lefty Holman
10. Dawson Dahm
10. Weston Patterson
13. Mitch Pollock
13. Traylin Martin
15. Bailey Small
15. Statler Wright
15. Kade Bruno
18. Allen Boore
18. Coleman Shallbetter
18. Waitley Sharon
18. James Perrin
22. Cole Elshere
23. Ross Griffin
23. Q McWhorter
Bull Riding
Another superstar young cowboy, Wacey Schalla, has been incredibly fun to watch over the past few years. Not only did he qualify for the 2024 NFR in the bull riding, he finished in the top 30 of the bareback riding (in his rookie year, nonetheless). This year, he just continues to build those skillsets and has taken major wins already in 2025. Tying for fourth in the bareback riding in Rodeo Austin, he also won the bull riding with a huge 90.5-point ride aboard Dump Truck from Beutler & Son Rodeo.
1. Wacey Schalla
2. Clayton Sellars
3. Cimarron Rucker
4. Cody Fraser
5. Ernie Coursen
5. Jackson Ward
7. Trevor Reiste
8. Lukasey Morris
8. Wade Tuni
10. Stetson Wright
10. Scott Wells
12. Dakota Hill
13. Ty Pinnt
14. Ethan Skogquist
14. Fulton Rutland
16. T.J. Gray
17. Jacob Carige
18. Dalton Rudman
19. Brady Portenier
20. Tristen Hutchings
21. Mason Moody
22. T Parker
23. Rawley Johnson
24. Maverick Potter
Barrel Racing
Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi took a commanding lead early on in Rodeo Austin aboard Sir Epic and held it until the end. The win was worth $7,073. An impressive group of ladies will return to the Playoffs Round with her, including Tasha Welsh, Tricia Aldridge, and Latricia Duke aboard their incredible stallions, Seis Smashin Fame, Adios Pantalones, and DM High Roller.
Kassie Mowry, who trained and jockeyed Sir Epic (JL Sirocco x So Very Epic x Epic Leader) to many wins in the aged events, rode CP He Will Be Epic (Epic Leader x Percilla x Dash Ta Fame) to a fifth-place finish. As of 3/26/25, these two geldings are both the top earners for their respective sires.
1. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi
2. Katie Jo Halbert
3. Tasha Welsh
4. Tricia Aldridge
5. Kassie Mowry
6. Andrea Busby
7. Emma Charleston
8. Jymmy Kay Cox
9. Chloe Gray
10. Gracen Harman
11. Paige Jones
12. Dona Kay Rule
13. Jordan Driver
14. Tana Renick
15. Natalie Bland
16. Katelyn Scott
17. LaTricia Duke
18. Makenzie Mayes
19. Emma Parr
20. Ashley Castleberry
21. Julie Plourde
22. Ilyssa Riley
23. Jackie Ganter
24. Kim Squires
Breakaway Roping
It was an absolutely wicked round of breakaway roping. Only 2.0-second runs and faster earned a check. Addie Weil's 1.6 was worth $7,073, followed by a 1.7 from Aspen Miller, a 1.8 by Danielle Lowman, and a four-way tie with a 1.9 by MaryBeth Beam, Jackie Crawford, Brooke Ladner and Britta Strain, and a four-way tie with 2.0 seconds by Sarah Angelone, Madison Outhier and Rylee George, Kinlie Brennise.
1. Addie Weil
2. Aspen Miller
3. Danielle Lowman
4. MaryBeth Beam
4. Jackie Crawford
4. Brooke Ladner
4. Britta Strain
8. Sarah Angelone
8. Kinlie Brennise
8. Rylee A. George
8. Madison Outhier
12. McKenna Hickson
13. Hali Williams
14. Kacie Wiersma
15. Payton Scalzo
16. Emilee Charlesworth
17. Rickie Fanning
18. Whitney Profili
19. Kelsie Domer
20. Braylee Shepherd
21. Bradi Good
22. TiAda Gray
23. Josie Conner
24. Neelley Armes