Rodeo Runway: Fashion Trends Predicted to Reign at National Finals Rodeo
While the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (WNFR) is just days away, so are the best ten days of Western fashion we see all year.
Whether you’re dressing up to attend Cowboy Christmas, heading to the rodeo, or watching from home and keeping up with everyone’s outfit posts, these are the trends I think we’ll see in Las Vegas.
The vision I want you to imagine is classy cowgirl meets vintage touches. Lots of suede, elevated denim, skirts, blazers, fur coats, and leopard print since it’s all the rage. Accessories will be big this year too, with wild rags styled in unique ways and turquoise pins in purses and denim jackets.
The outfit above, styled by the gorgeous Paige Stout is everything I think we'll see walking around Las Vegas. This outfit is everything that a classy cowgirl embodies. You've got the denim with suede and a neck scarf tied in a bow, which pulls the whole outfit together!
Next up on my trend list are fur coats. Fur coats are classy - an item that will never go out of style and can add flare to any outfit, which sometimes is needed. This can be a whole fur coat or even a denim trench coat with fur accents. Either way, fur is back and making an appearance.
Every cowgirl needs a good blazer. This is where I think we'll see pops of color, tweed, and Double D Ranch blazers that will always be classy. In the outfit below, the pop of red from the boots brings the whole outfit together. A cowgirl can never go wrong with a felt hat and a stack of Navajo Pearls.
While these are my trend predictions for this year's WNFR, there is no doubt that new trends will be set as Western fashion influencers create outfits that will inspire the masses. Below are cowgirls with outfits you should be on the lookout for. Check them out on Instagram with these names.
@marijka_dam, @_paigestout_, @kirbieschnoor, @briananna.purvis.
While these are just a few mentioned, there are so many others that will have amazing outfits for inspiration.
Las Vegas provides a chance for everyone to style pieces they've collected through the years to create an outfit that meets both trendy and embodies who they are as an individual and I can't wait to see what everyone comes up with.