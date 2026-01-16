National Western Stock Show and Rodeo Kicks Off With First Performance in Denver
The National Western Stock Show (NWSS) was established in 1906 and still stands today as one of the premier professional winter building rodeos. Spanning more than two weeks every January in Denver, Colo., the NWSS runs January 10-25, 2026.
Endless Entertainment
From Wild West Shows, dog shows, reining, show jumping, draft horse, mule, and donkey shows, spectators can enjoy a wide variety of showcases. One of the major draws for exhibitors at the NWSS is the livestock shows. With junior competitions, herd sire displays, and much more, nearly every species is present at the NWSS.
Alpacas, bison, sheep, goats, swine, and multiple breeds of cattle are on display for the livestock competitions in Denver. Spectators can view many of these shows, walk through the animals, and enjoy an extensive trade show for shopping.
For rodeo fans, there are several key events, kicking off with Colorado vs. the World, a rodeo featuring Colorado athletes competing against rodeo champions from across the country. A Professional Bull Riders (PBR) event features top cowboys in the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour.
The Mexican Rodeo Extravaganza features Mexican-style bull riding, bareback riding, Mariachi music, and much more. Held on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the MLK Jr. African-American Heritage Rodeo showcases the history and heritage of America's black cowboys and cowgirls.
The crown jewel of the NWSS is the PRCA/WPRA rodeo. The NWSS is a limited-entry rodeo, meaning contestants are invited from the 2025 and 2026 PRCA and WPRA World Standings. Athletes have further opportunities to qualify through professional rodeo tours, the Mountain States Circuit, and qualifying events.
Like many of the winter building rodeos, the NWSS is a tournament-style rodeo. Athletes first compete in eight brackets consisting of two go-rounds, in back-to-back performances (e.g., Thursday night performance and Friday matinee).
The top three contestants from each bracket, based on aggregate times and scores, advance to the Semi-Finals, which will be split into three performances. The top four competitors in each Semi-Finals performance will advance to the Finals on Sunday, January 25.
2025 NWSS Champions
Many of the 2025 NWSS Champions will return to Denver to defend their titles.
- Bareback Riding - Kooper Heimburg, 87 points
- Steer Wrestling - Gavin Soileau, 4.0 seconds
- Team Roping - Luke Brown and Trey Yates, 4.2 seconds
- Saddle Bronc Riding - Zac Dallas, 87.5 points
- Tie-Down Roping - Brushton Minton and Trevor Hale, 7.3 seconds
- Barrel Racing - Carlee Otero, 14.71 seconds
- Bull Riding - Wacey Schalla, 90 points
