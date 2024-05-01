Rodeo Stars Battle for Victory at Angelina Benefit Rodeo
The Angelina Benefit Rodeo, a highly anticipated event for professional rodeo athletes, took place in Lufkin, a small town in deep East Texas, from April 24 to 27. With a payout of over $131,000, the rodeo offered an excellent opportunity for participants to make their mark in the World Standings just before the summer season.
In the bareback riding, the win was split between Jacob Lees, an NFR qualifier from Caldwell, Idaho, riding Smith Pro Rodeos' Star Witness, and Lane McGehee from Victoria, Texas, riding Smith Pro Rodeos' Risky Business. Both cowboys scored 86.5 points and took home $3,830 for their performance.
With this win, Lees moved up to the No. 13 spot in the PRCA World Standings, putting him closer to the top of the intense competition. Only $8,000 separates him from the No. 8 position. While Leighton Berry of Weatherford, Texas, holds the No. 1 spot with $88,052.20, there's plenty of time left in the season and loads of opportunity for the standings to change.
In the team roping, long-time partners Dustin Egusquiza, a six-time NFR qualifier from Marianna, Fla., and Levi Lord, a three-time NFR qualifier from Sturgis, S.D., dominated the competition by finishing with a total aggregate time of 8.7 seconds on two steers. The duo earned $2,056 each for their performance.
Egusquiza currently holds the No. 3 spot in the heading World Standings, with a mere $3,000 separating him from the No. 1 position. Meanwhile, Lord also holds the No. 3 spot in the heeling World Standings.
Angelina Benefit Rodeo Results:
Bareback riding:1. (tie) Jacob Lees, on Smith Pro Rodeos' Star Witness, and Lane McGehee, on Smith Pro Rodeos' Risky Business, 86.5 points, $3,830 each; 3. (tie) Will Norstrom and Kade Sonnier, 86, $2,023 each; 5. Tilden Hooper, 85.5, $1,012; 6. Rocker Steiner, 85, $723; 7. (tie) Waylon Bourgeois and Gavin French, 83.5, $506 each.
Steer wrestling:
First round:1. Brad Loesch, 4.2 seconds, $1,137; 2. (tie) Denell Henderson, Holden Myers and Don Payne, 4.7, $745 each; 5. (tie) Dakota Champion and Jacob Talley, 4.8, $274 each.
Second round:1. Riley Duvall, 3.7 seconds, $1,137; 2. (tie) Denell Henderson and Jacob Talley, 4.3, $843 each; 4. Ty Cochrane, 4.6, $549; 5. Tyler Pearson, 5.0, $353; 6. Colton Swearingen, 5.1, $196. Average:1. Denell Henderson, 9.0 seconds on two head, $1,706; 2. Jacob Talley, 9.1, $1,412; 3. Holden Myers, 9.9, $1,118; 4. Tyler Pearson, 10.1, $823; 5. Don Payne, 11.3, $529; 6. Ty Cochrane, 12.3, $294.
Team roping:
First round:1. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 4.0 seconds, $1,371 each; 2. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.1, $1,134; 3. Riley Kittle/Will Woodfin, 4.9, $898; 4. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Evan Arnold, 5.3, $662; 5. Peyton Walters/Brandon Gonzales, 8.5, $425; 6. Tanner Tomlinson/Paul Eaves, 9.9, $236.
Second round:1. Lightning Aguilera/Jonathan Torres, 3.9 seconds, $1,371 each; 2. Justin Lovell/Michael Fortenberry, 4.2, $1,134; 3. (tie) Devon Johnson/Boogie Ray and J.C. Yeahquo/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.5, $780 each; 5. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 4.6, $425; 6. Cody Russell/Montrel Gilder, 5.0, $236.
Average:1. Dustin Egusquiza/Levi Lord, 8.7 seconds on two head, $2,056 each; 2. Tyler Wade/Wesley Thorp, 9.5, $1,702; 3. Manny Egusquiza Jr./Evan Arnold, 11.5, $1,347; 4. Devon Johnson/Boogie Ray, 15.9, $993; 5. Zane Murphy/Colton Tate, 16.2, $638; 6. Wyatt Imus/Tyler McKnight, 21.6, $355.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Sage Newman, 89 points on Korkow Rodeos' Joker Poker, $4,145; 2. Coleman Shallbetter, 86.5, $3,178; 3. Chase Brooks, 84.5, $2,349; 4. (tie) Sterling Crawley, Weston Patterson and Isaac Richard, 84, $1,059 each; 7. (tie) Parker Fleet and Ean Price, 83.5, $484 each.
Tie-down roping:
First round:1. John Douch, 9.1 seconds, $1,838; 2. (tie) Marcos Costa, Justin Macha and Robert Mathis, 9.6, $1,204 each; 5. Chris McCuistion, 9.7, $570; 6. Tripp Brown, 10.3, $317.
Second round:1. Chris McCuistion, 8.8 seconds, $1,838; 2. Marcos Costa, 9.1, $1,521; 3. John Douch, 9.5, $1,204; 4. Colton Greene, 9.6, $887; 5. Carson Watford, 9.9, $570; 6. Robert Mathis, 10.2, $317.
Average:1. Chris McCuistion, 18.5 seconds on two head, $2,757; 2. John Douch, 18.6, $2,282; 3. Marcos Costa, 18.7, $1,806; 4. Robert Mathis, 19.8, $1,331; 5. Connor Atkinson, 22.0, $856; 6. Tyler Calhoun, 22.4, $475.
Barrel racing:1. Jymmy Cox, 14.83 seconds, $2,378; 2. Stephanie Fryar, 14.85, $2,021; 3. Tiany Schuster, 14.86, $1,665; 4. Sara Winkelman, 14.96, $1,427; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 14.97, $1,189; 6. Shelley Morgan, 15.00, $832; 7. Oceane Veilleux, 15.02, $595; 8. Alex Odle, 15.05, $476; 9. (tie) Kaycee Killingsworth and Sarah McCormick, 15.17, $386 each; 11. (tie) Natalie Bland and Sadie Miller, 15.18, $268 each.
Bull riding:*1. Trevor Reiste, 87.5 points on Smith Pro Rodeos' Underdog, $5,488; 2. Cooper James, 86.5, $4,382; 3. Ernie Courson Jr, 84.5, $3,435; 4. Scott Wells, 83, $2,487; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).