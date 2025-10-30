Rodeo World Mourning Loss of Former PRCA Rodeo Administrator Jim Nichols

Jim Nichols was a friend of rodeo. He loved the sport and he invested himself in giving back to the industry in several different roles over his lifetime.

While not too many people realized that Nichols was at the end of his days here on Earth, Nichols went out in a fitting way, and on his own terms. He passed away the morning of Friday, October 24 in Arizona.

His daughter, Shali Lord was on her way to her 19th qualification to the Mountain States Circuit finals and would compete in the first round that night. Apparently, if Nichols couldn't be there in person, as he usually was when Lord competed, he decided he would be there in spirit.

Nichols had made sure to communicate the fact that under no circumstances was Lord to turn out. He wanted her there and he wanted her to compete. She complied and did so with incredible resilience.

Over his life, Nichols held several positions at the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. After leaving the association, he stayed active in several aspects including producing team ropings and barrel races in Arizona.

Following his daughter around the circuit was a major duty as you rarely saw them without one another. He held true to this when his grandchildren came along as well. If they were competing, Papa Jim was there to watch and encourage.

Jim was a storyteller and a lover of life. If you were around him very long you would see his face light up with a smile and a glimmer in his eye while telling one of his favorite stories. His laugh made you smile and he was never short of a greeting for everyone he met. There was never a question whether he was a cowboy or how much he loved the sport of rodeo.

My family was fortunate to know Jim and his family for an extended period of time. He leaves behind a whole rodeo community who knew and loved him. He will be missed by so many, but mostly by the family he left behind: his wife, Lesli, their daughter Shali, along with her husband Phy (Lord), and their two children, Slade and Stealy.

Rodeo On SI extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends who will miss Jim immensely in the coming days.

More Rodeo On SI