Rawley Johnson Sidelined for Remainder of NFR After Injury Sustained in Round 8

This NFR has been full of highs and lows in every event, but especially the bull riding. The bulls have taken some brutal shots at a few contestants ,which started with JR Stratford who had to miss rounds seven and eight after taking a shot to the head, which busted his eye.

Then, Stetson Wright was carried out of the arena after a wicked kick to the gut by a re-ride bull in round seven, which didn't sideline him, but it definitely rocked him as he had to have assistance getting out of the arena.

One round later, NFR rookie Rawley Johnson scared every viewer as he took a massive impact to the head, which left him motionless in the dirt for what felt like forever. Johnson was able to leave the arena on his own two feet, but a concussion will keep him out for the rest of his very first trip to the Thomas & Mack.

Johnson's doctor's release was first reported on by Alex Dodd with PRORODEO Sports News as the announcement broke that he did not clear concussion protocol this morning. Unfortunately , his debut came to a bitter close.

Rawley Johnson's 2025 Season

Rawley Johnson | PRCA File Photo by Click Thompson

Johnson wasn't having the NFR that anyone would hope for as he had yet to cover a bull, but that doesn't diminish the year that he had as the No.15 cowboy in the world.

The 23-year-old amassed nearly $159,000 in earnings this year as he took home some key wins during the regular season to get him qualified alongside the best in the business.

• Won the Farm-City Pro Rodeo (Hermiston, Ore.)

• Won the San Angelo (Texas) Stock Show and Rodeo - Cinch Chute-Out

• Won the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo (Des Moines, Iowa)

• Won the Arizona State Fair Xtreme Bulls (Phoenix, Ariz.)

This was definitely a breakthrough of a year for him and his career as he took home big checks at the XTreme Bulls finals even though he didn't get the overall win as he ended up winning first and second in a pair of rounds to add $11,600 to his race to the finish line which helped solidify his qualification.

Johnson propelled into his first finals after winning over $87,000 last year in his second season in the PRCA. This is a setback and a disappointing one at that for the young man but he will be back and this will fuel his fire to make sure he does so.

