RodeoHouston Competitors See Huge World Standings Leap Despite Shoot Out "Loss"
After all was said and done at RodeoHouston it seems that fans forget anybody that wasn’t the overall winner of the shootout round and the $65,000. Every contestant who qualified to the shootout round added a significant amount to their world standings and their National Finals Rodeo race.
Each qualifier would take home no less than $10,000. Three of the four bull riders would take home $20,000 a piece as only one bull rider covered his bull. All four of the bull riders who made the shoot out are currently in the top five of the world standings, first through third and fifth.
Bareback rider Rocker Steiner beat out Bradlee Miller by 1.5 points in the final round. Even though he won $35,000 more than Miller and propelled himself to second in the world, it is still Miller who is the number one overall cowboy.
In both the steer wrestling and the team roping, reserve champions of the rodeo are now in second place in the world standings.
However, in the saddle bronc riding and the tie down roping, fans didn’t see the number one cowboys in the world (at the time) compete in the shoot out round. Kade Bruno and Shad Mayfield had to watch from the sidelines, but they still sit number two in the world only behind the winners of the $65,000.
The women of the rodeo had similar results in both the breakaway and barrel racing. Joey Williams and Brittany Pozzi-Tonozzi moved up to the number two spot in the world. All who qualified into the shoot round are now in the top 10 in the world.
RodeoHouston propels the athletes in a substantial way whether it is a first place finish or not. The athletes who fought their way to the shoot out round capitalized and are feeling good headed into the spring!