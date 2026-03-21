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RODEOHOUSTON Finals Roster Is Set With $65,000 Bonuses On the Line

It is the final day and the daysheets have been made. The list of contestants is set for the final round of RODEOHOUSTON.
Laura Lambert|
Eastan West
Eastan West | RODEOHOUSTON

Three rounds in five brackets. Two semi-final rounds, two wildcard performances. Forty contestants narrowed down to ten. This is it. The final day of RODEOHOUSTON is upon us and the stage has been set.

Now contestants will have to start all over because it is do or die on the final day. In the round of ten, they will need to be in the top four. That’s when hearts start beating harder, because then they just have one more run or ride to be the best.

The best of the best, in fact. One more chance to walk away with the incredible $65,000 bonus and a nearly guaranteed trip to the National Finals Rodeo in December.

Who Still Has a Chance

When the final bull bucked in the last wildcard performance at Houston, the roster was set, and these are the contestants that you can watch in the finals.

*Denotes 2025 RODEOHOUSTON champion.

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb and his horse Rudy
Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography
  1. Marty Yates
  2. Seth Hall
  3. Quade Hiatt
  4. Michael Otero
  5. Tuf Cooper
  6. Ty Harris
  7. Brushton Minton
  8. Shane Hanchey
  9. Kincade Henry
  10. Riley Webb*

Bareback Riding

Rocker Steiner
Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography
  1. Rocker Steiner*
  2. R.C. Landingham
  3. Jayco Roper
  4. Wacey Schalla
  5. Jess Pope
  6. Bradlee Miller
  7. Mason Stuller
  8. Keenan Hayes
  9. Kade Berry
  10. Cole Reiner

Team Roping

Team Ropers at Rodeo Houston
Derrick Begay and Colter Todd | RODEOHOUSTON
  1. Brady Tryan/Paden Bray
  2. Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Curry
  3. Dustin Esuquiza/JCFlake
  4. Kavis Drake/Denim Ross
  5. Derrick Begay*/Colter Todd*
  6. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira
  7. Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin
  8. Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman
  9. Chad Masters/Jace Helton
  10. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich

Saddle Bronc Riding

Stetson Wright
Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography
  1. Jake Finlay
  2. Eastan West
  3. Stetson Wright
  4. Allen Boore
  5. Weston Patterson
  6. Shorty Garrett
  7. Kade Bruno
  8. Layton Green
  9. Rusty Wright
  10. Kole Ashbacher

Steer Wrestling

Dalton Massey bulldogging at 2023 NFR
Dalton Massey at 2023 NFR | Click Thompson for PRCA
  1. Dalton Massey
  2. Trisyn Kalawaia
  3. Denell Henderson
  4. Don Payne
  5. Chase Crane
  6. Chance Howard
  7. Holden Myers
  8. Tristan Martin
  9. Mike McGinn
  10. Seth Peterson

Barrel Racing

Kassie Mowry riding her great horse Jarvis around a barrel at the NFR.
Kassie Mowry | Fernando Sam-Sin
  1. Emily Beisel
  2. Lisa Lockhart
  3. Chloe Gray
  4. Paige Jones
  5. Loralee Ward
  6. Summer Kosel
  7. Katie Halbert
  8. Hailey Kinsel
  9. Kassie Mowry*
  10. LaTricia Duke

Breakaway Roping

World Champion Taylor Munsell
World Champion Taylor Munsell | Nathan Meyer Photography
  1. Cadee Williams
  2. Rylee George
  3. Taylor Munsell*
  4. Macy Young
  5. Joey Williams
  6. Beau Peterson
  7. Jill Tanner
  8. Haiden Thompson
  9. Hali Williams
  10. Maddy Jacobs

Bull Riding

Tristen Hutchings rides a bull
Tristen Hutchings | Hailey Rae/For PRCA
  1. Trevor Reiste
  2. Jake Gardner
  3. Clayton Sellars
  4. Steston Wright
  5. Tristen Hutchings*
  6. Roscoe Jarboe
  7. Jordan Spears
  8. Hayden Welsh
  9. T Parker
  10. Ernie Courson

Eight events and a total of $520,000 in bonus money alone will be awarded today. The real bonus is the ticket that will almost be guaranteed to be punched to the 2026 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the winners.

If history repeats itself, not only will the winners have their paths paved to Las Vegas, they could also become the World Champions. In 2025, five of the RODEOHOUSTON winners went on to become World Champions.

The action kicks off today, Saturday, March 21 at 2:45 PM CT. Fans can watch live on the Cowboy Channel, the Cowboy Channel+ app, Space City Home Network and Telemundo.

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Published
Laura Motley Lambert
LAURA LAMBERT

Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com

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