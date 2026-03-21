RODEOHOUSTON Finals Roster Is Set With $65,000 Bonuses On the Line
Three rounds in five brackets. Two semi-final rounds, two wildcard performances. Forty contestants narrowed down to ten. This is it. The final day of RODEOHOUSTON is upon us and the stage has been set.
Now contestants will have to start all over because it is do or die on the final day. In the round of ten, they will need to be in the top four. That’s when hearts start beating harder, because then they just have one more run or ride to be the best.
The best of the best, in fact. One more chance to walk away with the incredible $65,000 bonus and a nearly guaranteed trip to the National Finals Rodeo in December.
Who Still Has a Chance
When the final bull bucked in the last wildcard performance at Houston, the roster was set, and these are the contestants that you can watch in the finals.
*Denotes 2025 RODEOHOUSTON champion.
Tie-Down Roping
- Marty Yates
- Seth Hall
- Quade Hiatt
- Michael Otero
- Tuf Cooper
- Ty Harris
- Brushton Minton
- Shane Hanchey
- Kincade Henry
- Riley Webb*
Bareback Riding
- Rocker Steiner*
- R.C. Landingham
- Jayco Roper
- Wacey Schalla
- Jess Pope
- Bradlee Miller
- Mason Stuller
- Keenan Hayes
- Kade Berry
- Cole Reiner
Team Roping
- Brady Tryan/Paden Bray
- Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Curry
- Dustin Esuquiza/JCFlake
- Kavis Drake/Denim Ross
- Derrick Begay*/Colter Todd*
- Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira
- Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin
- Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman
- Chad Masters/Jace Helton
- Jake Smith/Douglas Rich
Saddle Bronc Riding
- Jake Finlay
- Eastan West
- Stetson Wright
- Allen Boore
- Weston Patterson
- Shorty Garrett
- Kade Bruno
- Layton Green
- Rusty Wright
- Kole Ashbacher
Steer Wrestling
- Dalton Massey
- Trisyn Kalawaia
- Denell Henderson
- Don Payne
- Chase Crane
- Chance Howard
- Holden Myers
- Tristan Martin
- Mike McGinn
- Seth Peterson
Barrel Racing
- Emily Beisel
- Lisa Lockhart
- Chloe Gray
- Paige Jones
- Loralee Ward
- Summer Kosel
- Katie Halbert
- Hailey Kinsel
- Kassie Mowry*
- LaTricia Duke
Breakaway Roping
- Cadee Williams
- Rylee George
- Taylor Munsell*
- Macy Young
- Joey Williams
- Beau Peterson
- Jill Tanner
- Haiden Thompson
- Hali Williams
- Maddy Jacobs
Bull Riding
- Trevor Reiste
- Jake Gardner
- Clayton Sellars
- Steston Wright
- Tristen Hutchings*
- Roscoe Jarboe
- Jordan Spears
- Hayden Welsh
- T Parker
- Ernie Courson
Eight events and a total of $520,000 in bonus money alone will be awarded today. The real bonus is the ticket that will almost be guaranteed to be punched to the 2026 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the winners.
If history repeats itself, not only will the winners have their paths paved to Las Vegas, they could also become the World Champions. In 2025, five of the RODEOHOUSTON winners went on to become World Champions.
The action kicks off today, Saturday, March 21 at 2:45 PM CT. Fans can watch live on the Cowboy Channel, the Cowboy Channel+ app, Space City Home Network and Telemundo.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Laura Lambert resides in Wiggins, Colo. with her husband, Ricky and two sons, Brayden and Boedy. She attended the University of Northern Colorado while studying economics. She is an accomplished rodeo athlete and barrel horse trainer along with being a life-long sports fan. Over the years, Laura has been active in journalism in a variety of roles. While continuing to cover western sports and country music, she is currently enjoying expanding her reach into multiple sports including MLB, NFL, and WNBA. Laura covers the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers, Detroit Tigers, Colorado Rockies, Toronto Blue Jays, Miami Marlins and Rodeo for On SI. You can reach her at lauralambertmedia@gmail.com