RODEOHOUSTON Finals Roster Is Set With $65,000 Bonuses On the Line

Three rounds in five brackets. Two semi-final rounds, two wildcard performances. Forty contestants narrowed down to ten. This is it. The final day of RODEOHOUSTON is upon us and the stage has been set.

Now contestants will have to start all over because it is do or die on the final day. In the round of ten, they will need to be in the top four. That’s when hearts start beating harder, because then they just have one more run or ride to be the best.

The best of the best, in fact. One more chance to walk away with the incredible $65,000 bonus and a nearly guaranteed trip to the National Finals Rodeo in December.

Who Still Has a Chance

When the final bull bucked in the last wildcard performance at Houston, the roster was set, and these are the contestants that you can watch in the finals.

*Denotes 2025 RODEOHOUSTON champion.

Tie-Down Roping

Riley Webb | Nathan Meyer Photography

Marty Yates Seth Hall Quade Hiatt Michael Otero Tuf Cooper Ty Harris Brushton Minton Shane Hanchey Kincade Henry Riley Webb*

Bareback Riding

Rocker Steiner | Nathan Meyer Photography

Rocker Steiner* R.C. Landingham Jayco Roper Wacey Schalla Jess Pope Bradlee Miller Mason Stuller Keenan Hayes Kade Berry Cole Reiner

Team Roping

Derrick Begay and Colter Todd | RODEOHOUSTON

Brady Tryan/Paden Bray Bubba Buckaloo/Cole Curry Dustin Esuquiza/JCFlake Kavis Drake/Denim Ross Derrick Begay*/Colter Todd* Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira Coy Rahlmann/Logan Medlin Korbin Rice/Cooper Freeman Chad Masters/Jace Helton Jake Smith/Douglas Rich

Saddle Bronc Riding

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Jake Finlay Eastan West Stetson Wright Allen Boore Weston Patterson Shorty Garrett Kade Bruno Layton Green Rusty Wright Kole Ashbacher

Steer Wrestling

Dalton Massey at 2023 NFR | Click Thompson for PRCA

Dalton Massey Trisyn Kalawaia Denell Henderson Don Payne Chase Crane Chance Howard Holden Myers Tristan Martin Mike McGinn Seth Peterson

Barrel Racing

Kassie Mowry | Fernando Sam-Sin

Emily Beisel Lisa Lockhart Chloe Gray Paige Jones Loralee Ward Summer Kosel Katie Halbert Hailey Kinsel Kassie Mowry* LaTricia Duke

Breakaway Roping

World Champion Taylor Munsell | Nathan Meyer Photography

Cadee Williams Rylee George Taylor Munsell* Macy Young Joey Williams Beau Peterson Jill Tanner Haiden Thompson Hali Williams Maddy Jacobs

Bull Riding

Tristen Hutchings | Hailey Rae/For PRCA

Trevor Reiste Jake Gardner Clayton Sellars Steston Wright Tristen Hutchings* Roscoe Jarboe Jordan Spears Hayden Welsh T Parker Ernie Courson

Eight events and a total of $520,000 in bonus money alone will be awarded today. The real bonus is the ticket that will almost be guaranteed to be punched to the 2026 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo for the winners.

If history repeats itself, not only will the winners have their paths paved to Las Vegas, they could also become the World Champions. In 2025, five of the RODEOHOUSTON winners went on to become World Champions.

The action kicks off today, Saturday, March 21 at 2:45 PM CT. Fans can watch live on the Cowboy Channel, the Cowboy Channel+ app, Space City Home Network and Telemundo.