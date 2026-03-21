RODEOHOUSTON Wild Card 2 Winners Advance to Saturday’s Championship

The final evening performance of RODEOHOUSTON in 2026 was Wild Card 2. For the athletes who did not advance beyond their Semi-Finals, the Wild Card offered one final avenue into Saturday's Championship Round.

Some of the best athletes in the business capitalized on the opportunity, earning their chance to compete for the $65,000 grand prize, to be awarded in each event on Saturday afternoon.

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Bareback Riding

By one point, Jayco Roper claimed the $3,000 win and secured his spot in Saturday's Championship Round. Aboard Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Dusty Roads, he scored 85 points to take the win. A two-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier, Roper is currently No. 36 in the World and a win at RODEOHOUSTON could be a game-changer for his season.

Steer Wrestling

Oklahoma City cowboy, Chase Crane, is well on his way to the best season of his professional career, so far. Currently ranked No. 23 in the World Standings, Crane topped the round of NFR qualifiers and World Champions by one-half second, with a 4.3-second run.

Team Roping

One of only two qualified runs in the round, Kavis Drake and Denim Ross did not hold back. The duo's flawless 4.5-second run topped the round by 14 seconds, sending them to Saturday's Championship Round. Drake and Ross tied for the Super Series I win and now have a shot at their first RODEOHOUSTON title.

Saddle Bronc Riding

Kade Bruno | Courtesy of Teton Ridge

Kade Bruno and reigning World Champion, Ryder Wright, split the round win at 86 points, but the tie-breaker fell in favor of Bruno. Bruno won two rounds and claimed the Super Series IV title, and proved he was not finished in Houston just yet with his Wild Card performance.

Tie-Down Roping

Ty Harris did not hold back, as the second cowboy to rope. His 7.7-second run topped the round by just one-tenth of a second over Dylan Hancock, sending him to Saturday's Championship Round.

Barrel Racing

In a very tight round of barrel racing, Katie Halbert claimed the victory with a 14.46-second run. RODEOHOUSTON has been a wild ride for Halbert, who has been competing on a borrowed horse.

She placed in all three rounds of Super Series III, then ended up one hole out of qualifying for the Championship Round in her Semi-Finals. A flawless run in the Wild Card has offered Halbert one more shot at the title.

Breakaway Roping

Reigning World Champion Taylor Munsell did not waste the opportunity to repeat her 2025 RODEOHOUSTON win. With a 2.8-second run, she claimed the round win and moved on to Saturday's final round.

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright | Nathan Meyer Photography

Reigning World Champion Stetson Wright made the only qualified ride of the night, scoring 88 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo's Pretty Boy. Wright also topped his Semi-Finals in the saddle bronc riding and will compete in both of his events in the Championship Round.

On Saturday afternoon, the 2026 RODEOHOUSTON Champions will be determined, and $65,000 paydays in each event will mark a major turning point in eight athletes seasons.