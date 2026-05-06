Women in Rodeo: Emily Beisel Continues to Separate Herself in Barrel Racing

Things are picking up speed in the 2026 rodeo season and one cowgirl is rapidly gaining momentum heading into the summer months. Emily Beisel has set the tone year after year and is now looking to earn her eighth National Finals Rodeo qualification.

Beisel Eyeing Thomas & Mack

After finishing at No. 7 last year, Beisel is pushing the pace once again this season sitting at No. 4 in the world standings right now with $64,176. She’s just $1,000 behind Hayle Gibson-Stillwell in the No. 3 spot, meaning she has the chance to enter the top three in the ranks before summer even starts.

Beisel has been competing back-to-back weekends all season long. Most recently, she blazed through the Ruby Buckle Barrel Race, the Better Barrel Races World Finals, The Hondo Rodeo and the The American Rodeo Central Regionals.

Not to mention, she landed big checks early in the season at RodeoHouston, where she completed a Super Series 3 bracket sweep.

At one point in the season, she sat at No. 1 and has been chasing that spot since. At No. 4, it is definitely doable for the cowgirl if she keeps up this momentum throughout the big summer rodeos, where she’ll have ample opportunity to win big.

Beisel has been a staple in barrel racing since joining the WPRA in 2013. Her first trip to the NFR was in 2019, where she finished third in the world standings. This is the best finish she has seen in her career, so hopefully the cowgirl can raise the bar for herself and land at the top.

Consistently At The Top

Beisel has been gunning for the world title for nearly a decade now, she comes close every season but falls short at the end. If this year is any indication, Beisel is making her best case to unseat Kassie Mowry from the No. 1 spot and take the crown for the first time from the two-time world champion.

Last season she won four of the big summer rodeos, boosting her to No. 3 spot ahead of the NFR. Now, she’ll have to win even more this summer if she wants to enter the top three once again.

So far this season, she’s been consistent in her runs on the back of her multiple horses. That’s one thing that makes Beisel so tough in the arena. Her trailer is loaded with capable athletes who can win in any setup.

As one of the biggest names in the sport, Beisel has all eyes on her heading into the rest of the season.