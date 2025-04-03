RodeoHouston Payday Boosts Cowboy to No. 1 in PRCA Steer Wrestling World Standings
The winter rodeos have been good to Ventura, Cali. cowboy Tucker Allen. Allen sits on top of the leaderboard with a substantial lead over the No. 2 position held by Holden Myers. Allen has nearly $100,000 won after solidifying the RodeoHouston win.
Allen is coming off his first Wrangler National Rodeo Finals qualification in 2024. He maintained momentum through the winter rodeos and has since dominated the 2025 rodeo season.
Allen has been teamed up with Justin Shaffer, who is currently ranked No. 9 in the world standings. The pair traveled and rodeoed together using each other's drive and goals to land them both at their first NFR together in 2024. Whatever the duo does, it seems to be the perfect match as they both push the other to succeed and crush goals. Shaffer owns multiple teams of standout equine athletes and Tucker and Shaffer ride and haze for each other on the road.
Tucker tells us, "The lead is pretty crazy. I have got more money right now than I did to make last year's NFR. I cannot thank Justin enough for letting me ride Grey. Houston is Grey's setup. He scores great and is very broke, which makes it easy to just go out there and bulldog."
Tucker wanted to be sure to, "Give a big thanks to Teddy Robinson, because without him taking me in I dont know where I'd be in life." He went on to thank his parents and friends who are family and all their support. Allen is proud to represent Cinch Jeans, Resistol, Best Ever Pads, and Roan & Co and says he could not do it without their continued support.
Allen also was sure to thank Jace Melvin and Tyler Pearson who handled the hazing at RodeoHouston.
The California man has no plans to slow down. They are going to try and make all 80 rodeos they can count and try to win as much as they can. Maintaining the No.1 position will only advance Allen closer to a world title goal.
Van, Texas Cowboy Holden Myers made a huge jump in the standings, moving to No.2 in the world standings after his second-place finish in RodeoHouston. Myers was also aboard the infamous Grey horse owned by the Shaffer Family. Grey added $114,125.00 to his LTE just in RodeoHouston alone. Holden now has nearly $45,000 won and a $5,000 lead of rodeo veteran Will Lummus.
Lummus, the 6-time NFR qualifier, has been to the pay window to collect around $40,000 so far this year. He has used the Texas Swing to his advantage to set himself up nicely for a seventh NFR qualification.
Jesse Brown is in the No. 4 position with only six rodeos attended in the 2025 year. Brown has plans to keep rodeoing and chasing a sixth NFR qualification.
Rounding out the top five in the steer wrestling world standings is 10-time NFR qualifier, 5-time world champion Tyler Waguespack. After an injury last summer Waguespack fought hard in the fall of 2024 to punch his ticket to the National Finals in December. Tyler has continued to pursue the top of the leaderboard throughout the first half of 2025 pocketing over $35,000.
2025 Steer Wrestling World Standings:
1. Tucker Allen $96,521.76
2. Holden Myers $44,369.60
3. Will Lummus $40,418.43
4. Jesse Brown $38,612.56
5. Tyler Waguespack $35,640.54
6. Stetson Jorgensen $32,216.81
7. Brandon Harrison $29,738.87
8. Chance Howard $29,615.24
9. Justin Shaffer $29,256.92
10. Cody Devers $28,799.50
11. Dalton Massey $28,123.83
12. Riley Duvall $27,127.29
13. Levi Rudd $26,542.08
14. J.D. Struxness $26,198.27
15. Kyle Irwin $26,177.13