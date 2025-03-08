5-Time National Finals Rodeo Qualifier Leading Steer Wrestling World Standings
5-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier, Jesse Brown, is leading the world standing in the steer wrestling throughout the winter months. The 32-year-old Baker City, Ore. cowboy has had an outstanding start to the season including getting the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo win. Throughout the rounds and the finals in Fort Worth Brown picked up over $25,000 in February.
Brown has only been to three rodeos this year and at each one he has been on a different horse. In Fort Worth he rode Winston McGraw's horse Swamper, who made his NFR debut last year at the 2024 finals. He won San Antonio Stock Show aboard multiple NFR qualifier Eddie, owned by Tanner Milan. Over in Arizona Brown rode Justin Shaffer's Grey, also a multiple NFR qualifying horse in Tuscon.
Brown is definitely an amazing athlete and the horsepower he has had the opportunity to ride thus far proves how much both the cowboy and the horse matter in the bulldogging.
The current world leader will be in Rodeo Houston the March 16 - 18 and then headed to the Austin Rodeo. After the Texas Swing Jesse plans to keep winning as much as he can but have fun while he is out on the road. Of course, another NFR qualification is a goal which Brown is on track to obtain.
Even after all these wins, Brown leads the pack by a minimal $3,000 with $33,547.96. Close behind him is 6-time NFR qualifier Will Lummus with $30,385.67. Lummus had his biggest win at the San Antonio Stock Show where he pocketed over seventeen thousand during the first week of February.
Cheek, Texas cowboy Brandon Harrison is chasing his first NFR qualification after having a very successful winter rodeo run this 2025. He is currently No. 3 in the world standings with $28,098.31 pocketed five months into the 2025 season.
Justin Shaffer has come off his first NFR season hot and continues to win. He is seated No. 4 in the world standings with $27,256.92 won.
Oklahoma Cowboy Levi Rudd holds the fifth position in the world standings with $25,103 won. The 32-year-old cowboy is also in the hunt for his first NFR qualification. Rudd dominated at the California Circuit Finals giving him a huge start toward 2025.
Only $20,000 separates No. 1 to No. 30 in the current world standings. No doubt, there is a lot of rodeo left in the 2025 season, and the steer wrestlers are making sure it will be another good race to the Thomas and Mack in December this year.