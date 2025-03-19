RodeoHouston Semi-Finals Round 1: Everything You Need to Know
After five Super Series brackets have completed, 40 super star contestants have put out their best efforts and only 20 will move on. Two rounds of semi-finals will occur with each showcasing 10 of the best in the world each night.
RodeoHouston's semi-finals one will ensue Wednesday evening, March 19. The action will kickoff at 6:45 p.m. CT.
While many of the cowboys and cowgirls have led the charge to fill their pocketbooks in the Super Series rounds, the money standings do not move forward. At this point, the top four contestants after each semi-finals rounds will move on the the Championship round. So, of course, the earnings matter in the world standings and every dollar inches them one step closer to the ultimate goal of the National Finals Rodeo. Now though, the performance matters in each round to move on.
Let's take a look at the daysheet for the first set of semi-finals.
Bareback Riding
Waylon Bourgeois will get a chance to nod his head and dominate the arena again. In his set, he tied for the first round and then outright won the following two rounds. He won $8,500 which is $3,000 more than his nearest competitor that he will face in the semi-finals. Bourgeois will face Cervi Championship Rodeo Co.'s Dream Machine.
Don't take your eyes off of Bradlee Miller though. He has been hot and doesn't look to stop his domination. With more than $76,000 won on the season so far, Miller looks to have already punched his ticket to the 2025 NFR. He has a commanding lead of more than $25,000 over the number two ranked man, Nick Pelke.
Tie-Down Roping
The contestant list for the first round of semi-finals looks like a who's who mixed in with the up-and-coming superstars. Veterans like Marty Yates and John Douch will show their skills against some of the youth of the industry in Cole Clemmons and Tyler Calhoun.
The high money winner from the Super Series contests is none other than World Champion Riley Webb who has already earned $6,000 in Houston.
Team Roping
There are eight World Championships represented in the field of team ropers for this set of semi-finals. Even titles aside, there are nearly countless NFR qualifications. With names like Lightning Aguilera and Patrick Smith teamed up together along with Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin down the list, the team roping should be tough.
Two of these teams have earned a total of $12,000 so far with a total of $88,250 gathered amongst these 10 teams alone. That statistic right there shows the immense impact RodeoHouston has on the season.
Saddle Bronc Riding
Looking at this list, it would be hard to pick a favorite. The current World Standings leader Kade Bruno will match up with Generations Pro Rodeo Co. 'Dough Boy'.
World Champion Ryder Wright will face off with Generations Pro Rodeo's 'Wild Valley' while his brother Statler will climb down on Calgary Stampede's 'Yesterday's Delivery'.
The final list of four moving on from this event will be interesting as it appears like the entire field is certainly full of amazing athletes both two and four-legged.
Steer Wrestling
The high money winner here so far is Ryan Shuckburgh, a Canadian cowboy making his way in ProRodeo. He came in a took charge of the first two rounds winning both. He ended his Super Series performances by adding $6,375 to his bank account.
Chance Howard from Sallisaw, Okla. is the highest ranked in the world standings in this set of steer wrestlers. But, make no mistake, with names like Kyle Irwin and JD Struxness in the mix, all of these cowboys better come prepared in order to earn their next move to the finals.
Barrel Racing
The barrel race is always intersting at RodeoHouston with the massive arena and small pattern. Horses have to come out and hunt the barrels. The set of cowgirls in this list certainly proved they had a great gameplan coming into the set up.
Leslie Smalygo was just a part of Super Series V which may have an impact on her. She has already made three runs the last three days and will have to come back right away for another.
Jordon Briggs will be coming from Rodeo Austin where she competed just yesterday. With just about a three hour drive, the travel won't be too much but she won't be coming in with a fresh horse if she chooses to ride the same.
This list is the same as the others, who could pick a favorite from the incredible teams listed? Megan McLeod-Sprague is leading the world standings and she has been making incredible runs aboard her horse Jaggar.
Breakaway Roping
The ladies of the breakaway roping have come a long way in a short amount of time. Thinking about the fact that they get to rope for a $65,000 bonus in 2025 is truly amazing and an opportunity they are all certainly thankful for.
With the news of the Calgary Stampede adding breakaway roping this year, there is much to celebrate. Certainly this list of ropers has that money on their mind.
Talk about a list of talented individuals - here it is. Former World Champion Shelby Boisjoli-Meged along with Aspen Miller who is currently second in the World Standings are just two of the talents listed here. Maddy Deerman can be super fast as well. Don't blink when this event comes on!
Bull Riding
This is a star-studded lineup with Stetson Wright obviously garnering attention with his comeback. The All-Around standout has already won more than $60,000 in the bull riding this year.
Wacey Schalla has a lot to say about that though. The Oklahoma cowboy is right on Wright's heels with more than $59,000 in winnings.
In fact, you will get to witness four of the top five men in the world climb down on Cervi Championship stock in this round. The level of talent won't be a question, it ultimately may just come down to who draws the best fitting bull.