Who's In? RodeoHouston Super Series V Sends Final Set of Contestants to Semi-Finals
The final Super Series of the 2025 RodeoHouston wrapped up and sent another group of contestants on to the semi-finals and one step closer to the big payday. Several stories unfolded in an exciting third round of Super Series V.
None of the athletes in Super Series V managed a clean sweep of all three rounds, but there were still some standout performances and some last-chance redemptions. Rodeo Houston's unique bracket system keeps it interesting. In each Super Series, the top four money earners over the three rounds are the ones who advance. This being said, a rough start in Rounds 1 and 2 doesn’t necessarily eliminate contestants from advancing.
The breakaway roping was a perfect example here. Shelby Boisjoli Meged didn't have any money won yet going into round 3. But, never count the World Champion out. She and her mare Rootbeer won the final round with a 2.8 — the fastest time of the three rounds. When the pressure was on, she did what she does best securing her spot in the semi-finals with $3,000 earned and advancing in the number 4 position. Macy Young came out the Super Series V champ.
We saw several contestants win two of three rounds. Clay Jorgensen won the first two in the bareback riding and won the Super Series. Similarly, team roping pair Pedro Egurrola and Justin Davis started with a second-place finish in round one but then won the next two rounds to come out on top to advance as well. In the saddle bronc, Ryder Wright won rounds one and two and the Super Series, as did Leslie Smalygo in the barrel race. Four-time World Champion Hailey Kinsel was the only one to outrun Leslie over the three rounds. Smalygo won the Super Series by over $4,000.
Full Super Series V Results
Bareback Riding
First round: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 86.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Born Fearless, $3,000; 2. Jayco Roper, 85, $2,000; 3. R.C. Landingham, 84.5, $1,000; 4. Richmond Champion, 84, $750; 5. Mason Clements, 81.5, $500; 6. Kade Berry, 75.5, $250
Second round: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 86 points on Calgary Stampede's Debt So Long, $3,000; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 85, $2,000; 3. (tie) Richmond Champion and R.C. Landingham, 81, $875 each; 5. Kade Berry, 79.5, $500; 6. Mason Clements, 79, $250
Third round:1. (tie) Mason Clements, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Small Town Scandal, and R.C. Landingham on Organic Outlaw, 82.5 points, $2,500 each; 3. Jayco Roper, 82, $1,000; 4. Richmond Champion, 79.5, $750; 5. Kade Berry, 77, $500; 6. (tie) Briar Dittmer and Garrett Shadbolt, 76, $125 each
Qualifiers:1. Clay Jorgenson, $6,000; 2. R.C. Landingham, $4,375; 3. Mason Clements, $3,250; 4. Jayco Roper, $3,000.
Steer Wrestling
First round: 1. Chance Howard, 4.9 seconds, $3,000; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 5.0, $2,000; 3. Jesse Brown, 5.7, $1,000; 4. Tucker Allen, 5.8, $750; 5. Scott Guenthner, 20.7, $500; no other qualified runs
Second round:1. Tucker Allen, 4.6 seconds, $3,000; 2. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Justin Shaffer, 4.7, $1,500 each; 4. Jacob Talley, 4.8, $750; 5. Scott Guenthner, 5.0, $500; 6. Chance Howard, 6.1, $250.
Third round:1. Scott Guenthner, 4.0 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jacob Talley, 4.4, $2,000; 3. (tie) Jesse Brown and Dakota Eldridge, 4.8, $875 each; 5. Justin Shaffer, 4.9, $500; 6. Tucker Allen, 5.0, $250
Qualifiers:1. Dakota Eldridge, $4,375; 2. Tucker Allen, $4,000; 3. Scott Guenthner, $4,000; 4. Chance Howard, $3,250; no other qualified runs
Team Roping
First round: 1. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 6.0 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, 6.3, $2,000; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 6.6, $1,000; 4. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 10.8, $625 each; no other qualified runs
Second round:1. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, 5.3 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 5.6, $2,000; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.9, $1,000; 4. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 7.6, $750; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 10.6, $500; 6. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 10.9, $250
Third round:1. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, 5.5 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 6.3, $2,000; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 8.1, $1,000; 4. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 17.7, $750; no other qualified runs
Qualifiers:1. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, $8,000 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd Todd, $5,750; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, $4,000; 4. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, $1,375; no other qualified runs.
Saddle Bronc Riding
First round: 1. Ryder Wright, 84.5 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Firehouse, $3,000; 2. (tie) Wyatt Casper, Cole Elshere and Jesse Kruse, 80.5, $1,250 each; 5. Leon Fountain, 76, $500; 6. Sterling Crawley, 73, $250
Second round: 1. Ryder Wright, 83.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Burban, $3,000; 2. Traylin Martin, 81.5, $2,000; 3. Jake Finlay, 80.5, $1,000; 4. Jesse Kruse, 78, $750; 5. Wyatt Casper, 77.5, $500; 6. Cole Elshere, 76, $250
Third round: 1. Cole Elshere, 83.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Borderline Untimely, $3,000; 2. Leon Fountain, 80, $2,000; 3. Jake Finlay, 79, $1,000; 4. Ryder Wright, 78.5, $750; 5. Jesse Kruse, 74, $500; no other qualified rides
Qualifiers: 1. Ryder Wright, $6,750; 2. Cole Elshere, $4,500; 3. Jesse Kruse, $2,500; 4. Leon Fountain, $2,500; no other qualified rides
Tie-Down Roping
First round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 8.5 seconds, $3,000; 2. Quade Hiatt, 8.8, $2,000; 3. Dylan Hancock, 8.9, $1,000; 4. Zane Kilgus, 10.2, $750; 5. Shad Mayfield, 10.3, $500; 6. Cole Clemons, 19.3, $250
Second round:1. Blane Cox, 8.7 seconds, $3,000; 2. Haven Meged, 9.6, $2,000; 3. Zane Kilgus, 9.7, $1,000; 4. Shad Mayfield, 12.1, $750; 5. Tuf Cooper, 17.5, $500; 6. Quade Hiatt, 21.5, $250
Third round:1. Cole Clemons, 7.9 seconds, $3,000; 2. Shad Mayfield, 8.1, $2,000; 3. Haven Meged, 9.0, $1,000; 4. Quade Hiatt, 9.1, $750; 5. Blane Cox, 10.1, $500; 6. Zane Kilgus, 12.2, $250
Qualifiers:1. Tuf Cooper, $3,500; 2. Blane Cox, $3,500; 3. Shad Mayfield, $3,250; 4. Cole Clemons, $3,250.
Barrel Racing
First round: 1. Leslie Smalygo, 14.81 seconds, $3,000; 2.Sadie Troyer, 14.96, $2,000; 3. Julie Plourde, 15.08, $1,000; 4. Jessica Routier, 15.19, $750; 5. Jodee Miller, 15.23, $500; 6. Chelsea Moore, 15.55, $250
Second round:1. Leslie Smalygo, 14.72 seconds, $3,000; 2. Julie Plourde, 14.79, $2,000; 3. Stephanie Fryar, 14.87, $1,000; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 14.91, $750; 5. Jodee Miller, 14.94, $500; 6. Chelsea Moore, 14.95, $250
Third round:1. Hailey Kinsel, 14.68 seconds, $3,000; 2. Leslie Smalygo, 14.70, $2,000; 3. Stephanie Fryar, 14.74, $1,000; 4. (tie) Jodee Miller and Chelsea Moore, 14.77, $625 each; 6. Sadie Troyer, 15.08, $250
Qualifiers:1.Leslie Smalygo, $8,000; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $3,750; 3. Julie Plourde, $3,000; 4. Sadie Troyer, $2,250.
Bull Riding
First round: 1. Jake Gardner, 83.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Barf Bag, $3,000; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 82, $2,000; 3. Scott Wells, 78, $1,000; no other qualified rides
Second round:1. Tristen Hutchings, 88 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Hard Knox, $3,000; 2. (tie) Roscoe Jarboe and JR Stratford, 85, $1,500 each; no other qualified rides
Third round:1. Hayes Weight, 82 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Flight Risk, $3,000; 2. Hawk Whitt, 79, $2,000; 3. Jake Gardner, 77, $1,000; no other qualified rides
Qualifiers:1. Tristen Hutchings, $5,000; 2. Jake Gardner, $4,000; 3. Hayes Weight, $3,000; 4. Hawk Whitt, $2,000; no other qualified rides.
Breakaway Roping
First round:1. Maddy Deerman, 3.3 seconds, $3,000; 2. Tiffany Schieck, 3.4, $2,000; 3. Hali Williams, 3.7, $1,000; 4. Kelsie Domer, 3.9, $750; 5. Danielle Lowman, 4.4, $500; 6. Joey Williams, 12.4, $250.
Second round:1. (tie) Macy Young and Joey Williams, 2.9 seconds, $2,500 each; 3. Hali Williams, 3.3, $1,000; 4. (tie) Tiffany Schieck and Danielle Lowman, 3.8, $635 each; 6. Maddy Deerman, 4.0, $250.
Third round:1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. Maddy Deerman, 3.5, $2,000; 3. Joey Williams, 3.6, $1,000; 4. Macy Young, 4.2, $750; no other qualified runs.
Qualifiers:1. Maddy Deerman, $5,250; 2. Joey Williams, $3,750; 3. Macy Young, $3,250; 4. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, $3,000.