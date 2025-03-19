Rodeo Daily

Who's In? RodeoHouston Super Series V Sends Final Set of Contestants to Semi-Finals

As the last of the preliminary rounds of Houston wrapped up, another group of talented athletes are one step closer to the coveted RodeoHouston title.

Madison Richmann

Shelby Boisjoli-Meged was all smiles after winning the breakaway championship at the 2024 Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo. Throughout the competition she earned $16,280. / PRCA photo by Click Thompson.

The final Super Series of the 2025 RodeoHouston wrapped up and sent another group of contestants on to the semi-finals and one step closer to the big payday. Several stories unfolded in an exciting third round of Super Series V.

None of the athletes in Super Series V managed a clean sweep of all three rounds, but there were still some standout performances and some last-chance redemptions. Rodeo Houston's unique bracket system keeps it interesting. In each Super Series, the top four money earners over the three rounds are the ones who advance. This being said, a rough start in Rounds 1 and 2 doesn’t necessarily eliminate contestants from advancing.

The breakaway roping was a perfect example here. Shelby Boisjoli Meged didn't have any money won yet going into round 3. But, never count the World Champion out. She and her mare Rootbeer won the final round with a 2.8 — the fastest time of the three rounds. When the pressure was on, she did what she does best securing her spot in the semi-finals with $3,000 earned and advancing in the number 4 position. Macy Young came out the Super Series V champ.

We saw several contestants win two of three rounds. Clay Jorgensen won the first two in the bareback riding and won the Super Series. Similarly, team roping pair Pedro Egurrola and Justin Davis started with a second-place finish in round one but then won the next two rounds to come out on top to advance as well. In the saddle bronc, Ryder Wright won rounds one and two and the Super Series, as did Leslie Smalygo in the barrel race. Four-time World Champion Hailey Kinsel was the only one to outrun Leslie over the three rounds. Smalygo won the Super Series by over $4,000.

Full Super Series V Results

Bareback Riding

First round: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 86.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Born Fearless, $3,000; 2. Jayco Roper, 85, $2,000; 3. R.C. Landingham, 84.5, $1,000; 4. Richmond Champion, 84, $750; 5. Mason Clements, 81.5, $500; 6. Kade Berry, 75.5, $250

Second round: 1. Clay Jorgenson, 86 points on Calgary Stampede's Debt So Long, $3,000; 2. Garrett Shadbolt, 85, $2,000; 3. (tie) Richmond Champion and R.C. Landingham, 81, $875 each; 5. Kade Berry, 79.5, $500; 6. Mason Clements, 79, $250

Third round:1. (tie) Mason Clements, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Small Town Scandal, and R.C. Landingham on Organic Outlaw, 82.5 points, $2,500 each; 3. Jayco Roper, 82, $1,000; 4. Richmond Champion, 79.5, $750; 5. Kade Berry, 77, $500; 6. (tie) Briar Dittmer and Garrett Shadbolt, 76, $125 each

Qualifiers:1. Clay Jorgenson, $6,000; 2. R.C. Landingham, $4,375; 3. Mason Clements, $3,250; 4. Jayco Roper, $3,000.

Steer Wrestling

First round: 1. Chance Howard, 4.9 seconds, $3,000; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 5.0, $2,000; 3. Jesse Brown, 5.7, $1,000; 4. Tucker Allen, 5.8, $750; 5. Scott Guenthner, 20.7, $500; no other qualified runs

Second round:1. Tucker Allen, 4.6 seconds, $3,000; 2. (tie) Dakota Eldridge and Justin Shaffer, 4.7, $1,500 each; 4. Jacob Talley, 4.8, $750; 5. Scott Guenthner, 5.0, $500; 6. Chance Howard, 6.1, $250.

Third round:1. Scott Guenthner, 4.0 seconds, $3,000; 2. Jacob Talley, 4.4, $2,000; 3. (tie) Jesse Brown and Dakota Eldridge, 4.8, $875 each; 5. Justin Shaffer, 4.9, $500; 6. Tucker Allen, 5.0, $250

Qualifiers:1. Dakota Eldridge, $4,375; 2. Tucker Allen, $4,000; 3. Scott Guenthner, $4,000; 4. Chance Howard, $3,250; no other qualified runs

Team Roping

First round: 1. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 6.0 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, 6.3, $2,000; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 6.6, $1,000; 4. (tie) Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira and Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 10.8, $625 each; no other qualified runs

Second round:1. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, 5.3 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 5.6, $2,000; 3. Riley Minor/Brady Minor, 5.9, $1,000; 4. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 7.6, $750; 5. Kaleb Driggers/Junior Nogueira, 10.6, $500; 6. Brye Crites/Tyler Worley, 10.9, $250

Third round:1. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, 5.5 seconds, $3,000 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd, 6.3, $2,000; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, 8.1, $1,000; 4. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, 17.7, $750; no other qualified runs

Qualifiers:1. Pedro Egurrola/Justin Davis, $8,000 each; 2. Derrick Begay/Colter Todd Todd, $5,750; 3. Rhen Richard/Jeremy Buhler, $4,000; 4. Jake Smith/Douglas Rich, $1,375; no other qualified runs.

Saddle Bronc Riding

First round: 1. Ryder Wright, 84.5 points on Bailey Pro Rodeo's Firehouse, $3,000; 2. (tie) Wyatt Casper, Cole Elshere and Jesse Kruse, 80.5, $1,250 each; 5. Leon Fountain, 76, $500; 6. Sterling Crawley, 73, $250

Second round: 1. Ryder Wright, 83.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Burban, $3,000; 2. Traylin Martin, 81.5, $2,000; 3. Jake Finlay, 80.5, $1,000; 4. Jesse Kruse, 78, $750; 5. Wyatt Casper, 77.5, $500; 6. Cole Elshere, 76, $250

Third round: 1. Cole Elshere, 83.5 points on Calgary Stampede's Borderline Untimely, $3,000; 2. Leon Fountain, 80, $2,000; 3. Jake Finlay, 79, $1,000; 4. Ryder Wright, 78.5, $750; 5. Jesse Kruse, 74, $500; no other qualified rides

Qualifiers: 1. Ryder Wright, $6,750; 2. Cole Elshere, $4,500; 3. Jesse Kruse, $2,500; 4. Leon Fountain, $2,500; no other qualified rides

Tie-Down Roping

First round: 1. Tuf Cooper, 8.5 seconds, $3,000; 2. Quade Hiatt, 8.8, $2,000; 3. Dylan Hancock, 8.9, $1,000; 4. Zane Kilgus, 10.2, $750; 5. Shad Mayfield, 10.3, $500; 6. Cole Clemons, 19.3, $250

Second round:1. Blane Cox, 8.7 seconds, $3,000; 2. Haven Meged, 9.6, $2,000; 3. Zane Kilgus, 9.7, $1,000; 4. Shad Mayfield, 12.1, $750; 5. Tuf Cooper, 17.5, $500; 6. Quade Hiatt, 21.5, $250

Third round:1. Cole Clemons, 7.9 seconds, $3,000; 2. Shad Mayfield, 8.1, $2,000; 3. Haven Meged, 9.0, $1,000; 4. Quade Hiatt, 9.1, $750; 5. Blane Cox, 10.1, $500; 6. Zane Kilgus, 12.2, $250

Qualifiers:1. Tuf Cooper, $3,500; 2. Blane Cox, $3,500; 3. Shad Mayfield, $3,250; 4. Cole Clemons, $3,250.

Barrel Racing

First round: 1. Leslie Smalygo, 14.81 seconds, $3,000; 2.Sadie Troyer, 14.96, $2,000; 3. Julie Plourde, 15.08, $1,000; 4. Jessica Routier, 15.19, $750; 5. Jodee Miller, 15.23, $500; 6. Chelsea Moore, 15.55, $250

Second round:1. Leslie Smalygo, 14.72 seconds, $3,000; 2. Julie Plourde, 14.79, $2,000; 3. Stephanie Fryar, 14.87, $1,000; 4. Hailey Kinsel, 14.91, $750; 5. Jodee Miller, 14.94, $500; 6. Chelsea Moore, 14.95, $250

Third round:1. Hailey Kinsel, 14.68 seconds, $3,000; 2. Leslie Smalygo, 14.70, $2,000; 3. Stephanie Fryar, 14.74, $1,000; 4. (tie) Jodee Miller and Chelsea Moore, 14.77, $625 each; 6. Sadie Troyer, 15.08, $250

Qualifiers:1.Leslie Smalygo, $8,000; 2. Hailey Kinsel, $3,750; 3. Julie Plourde, $3,000; 4. Sadie Troyer, $2,250.

Bull Riding

First round: 1. Jake Gardner, 83.5 points on The Cervi Brothers' Barf Bag, $3,000; 2. Tristen Hutchings, 82, $2,000; 3. Scott Wells, 78, $1,000; no other qualified rides

Second round:1. Tristen Hutchings, 88 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Hard Knox, $3,000; 2. (tie) Roscoe Jarboe and JR Stratford, 85, $1,500 each; no other qualified rides

Third round:1. Hayes Weight, 82 points on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Flight Risk, $3,000; 2. Hawk Whitt, 79, $2,000; 3. Jake Gardner, 77, $1,000; no other qualified rides

Qualifiers:1. Tristen Hutchings, $5,000; 2. Jake Gardner, $4,000; 3. Hayes Weight, $3,000; 4. Hawk Whitt, $2,000; no other qualified rides.

Breakaway Roping

First round:1. Maddy Deerman, 3.3 seconds, $3,000; 2. Tiffany Schieck, 3.4, $2,000; 3. Hali Williams, 3.7, $1,000; 4. Kelsie Domer, 3.9, $750; 5. Danielle Lowman, 4.4, $500; 6. Joey Williams, 12.4, $250. 

Second round:1. (tie) Macy Young and Joey Williams, 2.9 seconds, $2,500 each; 3. Hali Williams, 3.3, $1,000; 4. (tie) Tiffany Schieck and Danielle Lowman, 3.8, $635 each; 6. Maddy Deerman, 4.0, $250. 

Third round:1. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, 2.8 seconds, $3,000; 2. Maddy Deerman, 3.5, $2,000; 3. Joey Williams, 3.6, $1,000; 4. Macy Young, 4.2, $750; no other qualified runs. 

Qualifiers:1. Maddy Deerman, $5,250; 2. Joey Williams, $3,750; 3. Macy Young, $3,250; 4. Shelby Boisjoli-Meged, $3,000.

MADISON RICHMANN

Madison Richmann calls Keenesburg, Colorado home. There you can find her parents, Justin and Shawnda, and her younger brother Rylan. Currently, she is living in Oklahoma while attending Western Oklahoma State College on a rodeo scholarship, and studying agriculture communications, where she will graduate this spring. Madie plans to continue her education and rodeo career when transferring to a university in the fall to work towards her bachelor's degree. As a breakaway roper, Madison is excited for all of the new opportunities that are continually arising for women in the sport of rodeo. Also a barrel racer and team roper, Richmann is very passionate for all things of the western way of life. As an advocate for agriculture, she plans to help educate all, about the importance of the industry. When looking into the future, Madie plans to make a career in journalism and marketing for the western sports and agriculture industries while continuing her rodeo career professionally.

