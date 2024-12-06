Rookie Bareback Rider Makes Opening Statement to Start National Finals Rodeo
First, the feet went flying. Once they touched the ground, so did the hat.
With a celebratory yell and toss of his head gear, bareback rider Weston Timberman brought the capacity crowd at Thomas & Mack Arena to life early during Thursday’s opening round of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. His 87-point ride against J Bar J bucking horse Drunk Bunny took the high scoring mark of the night, giving the Resistol Bareback Riding Rookie of the Year the early lead in Las Vegas.
“I came in with the confidence that no one can beat me, and I think it showed tonight,” Timberman told The Cowboy Channel in a post-ride interview.
The matchup with Drunk Bunny was a familiar one for Timberman as he drew the horse twice in 2023. At the Meagher County Labor Day Rodeo in White Sulphur Springs, Mont., he went for 84 points, after scoring 87 at the Bear Paw Roundup in Chinook, Mont., about a month earlier.
While there was a long break between the third installment, it proved to be worth the wait. Timberman held off fellow rookie Bradlee Miller who posted an 86.5 against Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Renovo Shady Nights as the fourth rider out of the gate. Three other competitors – Taylor Broussard, Cole Franks and Dean Thompson – all tied for third with 85-point efforts.
Timberman is trying to reach rare air that few Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association athletes can claim. Back in June, the Clarendon, Texas, cowboy captured his second straight College National Finals Rodeo title in bareback riding for Clarendon College. Now, he’s trying to become the first person since saddle bronc rider Taos Muncy in 2007 to win CNFR and NFR championships in the same season.
It would also mark the second straight year a rookie has captured the bareback world championship as Keenan Hayes took home the gold buckle in 2023. Timberman came into NFR sitting sixth in the PRCA World Standings. After one round and a $33,687 payday, he’s vaulted to third, less than $3,000 shy of clearing $200,000 in earnings for the season.
While there’s still a long way to go, the young gun certainly has some early confidence on his side.
“My first time is pretty cool so far,” Timberman told The Cowboy Channel.