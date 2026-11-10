2027 Rodeo Season Heats Up as Underdogs Cash In at Houston’s Rodeo At The Race Track

The 2027 rodeo season is in full swing as rodeo athletes who didn’t land at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), are now working to make as much money as they can during the 2027 season. Winners of the Rodeo At The Race Track in Houston, Texas are on track to add some big checks to their prize pots.

Rough Stock Rides

Every athlete in Houston over the weekend could be considered an underdog, but they are working their way through the ranks this season with hopes to land on top. After landing at No. 33 during his rookie season, bareback rider Toby Deudney came in strong for the win in Texas.

He clinched the title, putting himself three entire points ahead of the next competitor with an 86-point ride on Dakota Rodeo's Prove It for $1,849, starting his season off strongly.

This cowboy was inches away from securing his spot at the NFR, but after falling short, Brody Cress is now bouncing back stronger than ever in the arena. He won the saddle bronc title in Texas with 86 points on Dakota Rodeo's Smarty Pants for a massive $2,064.

This bull riding rookie came blazing into the arena with one thing on his mind; to win. Cash Money Walker may be new to the ProRodeo arena but it didn’t show in Texas. He secured the title thanks to a ride of 86 points on Dakota Rodeo's Big Time adding $2,482 to his prize pot.

Timed Event Turnouts

This veteran cowboy is gunning for the top of the leaderboard for the first time in his career as Brandon Harrison secured the win in the steer wrestling. In just 4.3 seconds, Harrison pulled in the title and a check for $1,070 to add to his growing 2027 winnings.

The results were much closer for the team roping challengers as Bryce Ehlinger and Preston Peay pulled in the win by less than a second. This duo landed on top with a run of 6.0 seconds each taking home a check for $1,336.

Another underdog found his name at the top of the leaderboard in Houston as Karson Kolacek is working to make a name for himself in the tie-down roping. This cowboy won big with a run of 11.2 seconds adding $1,131 to his name.

Barrel Racing Results

Things were neck and neck in the barrel racing arena as again, just one second separated the top spot from the second. Ultimately when it was all said and done, Alyssa Urbanek-Wade crossed the finish line first. Her run of 16.27 seconds clinched her a check for $1,173 as she works to make her way through the world standings and to the NFR next year.

It’s clear these rodeo athletes are putting in the work to find success in the ProRodeo Arena. As the season is just getting started, Rodeo On SI will keep track of these names and which ones find themselves up in lights at the 2027 NFR.

Full Results

Bareback riding: 1. Toby Deudney, 86 points on Dakota Rodeo's Prove It, $1,849; 2. Ethan Crouch, 83, $1,401; 3. Gavin French, 78, $1,008; 4. (tie) Payton Lackey and Bodee Lammers, 76, $532 each; 6. Tyler Ferguson, 72, $280.

Steer wrestling: 1. Brandon Harrison, 4.3 seconds, $1,070; 2. Cole Walker, 4.6, $885; 3. Riley Barber, 4.7, $701; 4. Jacob Edler, 4.9, $517; 5. Tony Aska, 5.5, $332; 6. Ben Goodman Jr., 6.2, $184.

Team roping: 1. Bryce Ehlinger/Preston Peay, 6.0 seconds, $1,336 each; 2. Matt Garza/PJ Ramos, 6.1, $1,105; 3. (tie) Forrest Fisher/Corey Hendrick and Quisto Lopez Lopez/Joel Galvan Jr, 6.2, $760 each; 5. Race Mellman/Ryan Mayfield, 6.7, $415; 6. Billy Reagan/Derric Alvey, 10.2, $230.

Saddle bronc riding: 1. Brody Cress, 86 points on Dakota Rodeo's Smarty Pants, $2,064; 2. Dane McPhail, 84.5, $1,583; 3. Tagg Bond, 84, $1,170; 4. Traylin Martin, 82.5, $757; 5. Ethan Cart, 82, $482; 6. Billy DeLong, 81.5, $344; 7. Jagger Roach, 80, $275; 8. Travis Handley, 78, $206.

Tie-down roping: 1. Karson Kolacek, 11.2 seconds, $1,131; 2. (tie) Cameron Crow and Guy Raasch, 11.4, $839 each; 4. Coleman Canton, 12.4, $546; 5. Troy Reese Jr., 13.7, $351; 6. Jayce Johnson, 14.7, $195.

Barrel racing: 1. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, 16.27 seconds, $1,173; 2. Brooke Krolczyk, 16.37, $1,020; 3. Alyssa MacDonald, 16.46, $867; 4. (tie) Ryann Pedone and Stormie Wisnoski, 16.47, $637 each; 6. Caley Walkoviak, 16.49, $408; 7. Faith Nolte, 16.50, $255; 8. Jimmie Smith, 16.52, $102.

Bull riding: * 1. Cash Money Walker, 86 points on Dakota Rodeo's Big Time, $2,482; 2. Fernando Da Conceicao, 84, $2,047; 3. Sage Vance, 83.5, $1,675; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).