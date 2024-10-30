Rookie Bull Rider Gets 2025 Started Strong With Mountain States Circuit Victory
Revenge and a little familiarity. For Ty Pinnt, those two things turned into a winning combination.
At last weekend’s Mountain States Circuit Finals rodeo in Loveland, Colo., the up-and-coming bull rider used those mentalities to score in two rounds, making him the only cowboy to cover a pair of bulls throughout the competition. His 162.5 aggregate score secured him the event’s average title and a $10,941 payday to start the 2025 season.
In the opening go, Pinnt got a rematch with Summit Pro Rodeo’s Fire N Rain, a bull that bucked him off at the Douglas County Fair and Rodeo in Castle Rock, Colo., back in early August.
His 84.5-point ride tied with Wyatt Phelps to win the round, setting the stage for the second go. While he hadn’t personally faced Rocky Mountain Rodeo’s Sticky Dreams before, Pinnt knew a lot of riders raved about the bull’s ability.
“The one I rode in the second round, I’ve seen a lot of people get on him and I know that a lot of people like to draw him. So I did know a little bit about him as well, but I kind of had an off day,” Pinnt said.
An “off day” resulted in a 78-point effort, making Pinnt the only cowboy to ride a bull in the second round. In all, only six qualified rides were posted during the entire two-day event, with Pinnt being the only competitor to cover two.
“I knew I was pretty far away from winning the year-end, but I knew I could still pick up the average and event. I’m pretty blessed and it meant a lot. It’s another achievement to check off,” Pinnt said.
The outcome gives Pinnt plenty of confidence to build on heading into the 2025 season. Along with a win at the circuit finale, he also picked up more than $1,000 at the PRCA Permit Finals in Waco, Texas, at the beginning of October, giving him more than $12,000 in his ledger to begin his rookie year.
While he’s back working a day job in the Wyoming oil fields right now, Pinnt is excited to have momentum on his side as the new season gets underway.
“This my rookie year and I’m pretty glad it started off with a bang. I’m going to continue to keep the ball rolling,” Pinnt said.
Other results from the Mountain States Circuit Finals
Keenan Hayes captured the bareback riding aggregate title with 258.5 points on three head. In all, he earned $9,618
Steer wrestler Kodie Jang finished his three runs in a combined time of 12.3 seconds to earn the average title and $8,416 in prize money.
The team roping duo of Teagan Bentley and Bryton Scheller easily secured the aggregate championship thanks to a total time of 16.3 seconds on three head. They each took home $7,575.
Ira Dickinson held off former Tarleton State teammate Coleman Shallbetter to win the saddle bronc average title. Dickinson finished with 247 points, while Shallbetter had 246.5. The win netted Dickinson $7,855 in total earnings.
Tie-down roper Riley Pruitt finished a tenth-of-a-second better than Tate Teague in the aggregate to secure the championship. Pruitt went for 25.7 seconds on three runs, leaving with $6,172 in earnings.
Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi completed her three barrel racing runs in a combined 46.25 seconds to win the average title and take home $8,135.
The breakaway roping average title went to Jordyn NcNamee as she finished with an aggregate time of 8.8 seconds on three runs. In all, she earned $7,294.
Jase Staudt earned all-around cowboy honors after securing $2,525 between tie-down and team roping.