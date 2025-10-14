Wright Breaks Regular Season Earnings Record in PRCA Saddle Bronc Riding

Three-time and currently reigning World Champion Saddle Bronc Rider Ryder Wright set a new regular season earnings record when he finished the year at $293,994 on September 30, 2025. The previous record held by Damian Brennan was $280,035, set in 2024.

One of four cowboys in professional rodeo to set a new regular season earnings record this season, Wright has added another accolade to his lengthy resume. At age 27, he has now qualified for the NFR 10 consecutive times, winning the coveted gold buckle three times (2017, 2020, 2024), and the NFR Average once (2020).

Hot off a World Championship, the Beaver, Utah, cowboy immediately kicked off his 2025 season by winning RODEOHOUSTON. Some of his other major wins for the year include the Livingston (Mont.) Roundup Rodeo, Wilderness Circuit Finals Rodeo, Strawberry Days Rodeo, Vernal Dinosaur Roundup, and Rodeo de Santa Fe.

With career earnings over $2.6 million, Wright rides saddle broncs professionally alongside his brothers, Rusty, Stetson, and Statler - all three of whom have qualified for the NFR. Wright's father Cody is a two-time World Champion (2008, 2010) in a family filled with talented saddle bronc riders. Ryder's uncles Jesse (2012) and Spencer (2014) also have gold buckles in the event.

Wright got his start in the sport early, winning the Utah State High School Rodeo Finals in 2015 and 2016, as well as the National High School Rodeo Finals in 2015. In 2016, he qualified for his first NFR, winning the Rookie of the Year title and earning his first World Championship just a year later in 2017.

Remaining consistent throughout his career, Wright has been a top contender for the World title on several occasions. Last year, he finished the professional rodeo season with $479,957 in earnings after the NFR, along with his gold buckle.

In 2024, he missed his first horse out, resulting in a painful "no score" and knocking him out of the average. Wright then became unstoppable, placing in the next nine rounds and holding onto the top spot to earn his third World Championship. He won $228,695 over the ten days in Las Vegas, nearly doubling his year's earnings.

Continuing to ride that hot streak, it appears that Wright could be on track for back-to-back gold buckles this year. With the regular season for 2025 ending on September 30, he immediately kicked off the 2026 season by banking over $6,500 at the Brad Gjermundson Extreme Broncs in New Town, N.D.

Recommended Articles