Round 4 of the Canadian Finals Rodeo Showcases World Champion Talent
With just one performance left before the 2024 Canadian Champions are crowned, these athletes took the competition to a new level this Saturday afternoon in Alberta.
2x NFR Qualifier and 2x CPRA Bareback Champion, Clint Laye paired up with Banjo from Duffey Rodeo to have a victorious ride and win the round with 88.75 points.
Brendan Laye, a cowboy who’s in contention for the CFR Steer Wrestling Champion title, shook the standings up with his 3.6 second run this afternoon.
Just as we saw the Green brothers take the round win in their respective events on Thursday night, this afternoon we’d see cousins Clint and Brendan Laye take the win in their events as well. Giving their whole family a chance to cheer twice as hard and proving that rodeo is a family sport.
Jessie Everett, a cowgirl from Tarzan, Texas showed us just how quick these ladies in breakaway are. Putting the rope around her calf in just 1.9 seconds, she’d take the fourth go-win back to Texas with her.
Jackie Ganter, a Texas barrel racer, won the second round of CFR on Thursday and this afternoon we saw her punch a time faster than the other day, clocking in at 13.71 seconds to win the fourth round. She’s hoping to carry the momentum into the final round of the 2024 Canadian Finals and clock her fastest time of the week this evening.
Wyatt Casper has had an impressive CFR this far, and today he solidified that as he secured the round win. Going for 87.25 points on Calgary Stampeders Frontier Acres. She came out of the chute hard, but Casper found his groove and he should be extremely proud of this win.
The Team Roping is stacked as we head into the final round starting later this evening but it would be Dillion and Dawson Graham who put themselves in the running to take home the title as they roped their steer for 4.4 seconds this afternoon.
Haven Meged is back for another round win during his time at the Canadian Finals. Stopping the clock almost a full second faster than anyone in the round, he smoked a run to be 6.8 seconds this afternoon. With his second Canadian Title within reach, he’s giving it his all to claim it.
In the bull riding there were only three qualified rides for the fourth go, Coy Robbins would be one of the three and with his score of 86.5 points on Deep Creek from Vold Rodeo, he was the man on top of the leaderboard.
As we rounded out our last performance before we head into Championship Saturday night, these athletes have fought all week and made it so it’s anyone's game to take home a 2024 Canadian Champion Title.