Round 9 Team Roping Result Reshapes All-Around Race Heading Into Finale
Coleman Proctor was trying to psych himself up.
Just before the steer’s chute gates opened for he and Logan Medlin’s team roping run in Round 9 of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo, the Pryor, Okla., header was in the box muttering to himself.
“I was just reiterating my swing thoughts, telling myself to charge the front, to find the target, and then when I turned around and looked at that steer, I just told him he wasn’t as bad as he thought he was,” Proctor jokingly told The Cowboy Channel in post event interview.
Proctor and Medlin certainly proved to be in control despite the somewhat ominous Friday the 13th feeling, finishing their run in 3.8 seconds to take home the round win. The duo were one of two teams to finish Round 9 with a result under four seconds, joined by Andrew Ward and Kollin VonAhn at 3.9.
The $33,687 payday for each competitor lifted Proctor and Medlin in their respective World Standings, with Proctor climbing all the way to second in the header race. For Medlin, the Tatum, N.M., heeler rose one spot to third. The duo of header Tyler Wade and heeler Wesley Thorp picked up round money by placing fifth overall with a time of 4.6 seconds, keeping them out in front in the world standings.
While the outcome was beneficial for the team roping race, it significantly reshaped the PRCA All-Around ranks. The money pushed Proctor over the $325,000 mark for collective earnings this season, sitting at $326,648.45. Fellow team roper Junior Nogueira and tie-down roper Shad Mayfield both missed out on earnings Friday, allowing Proctor to reach the No. 1 spot in the All-Around with one round to go.
With so much on the line, the question becomes what do they do now?
“We’ve had the same plan since this thing started and there’s no sense changing now. Coleman’s doing a good job of mean drilling the barrier. He’s turning them for first,” Medlin said.
Team Roping Round 9 Results
1.Coleman Proctor & Logan Medlin, 3.8 seconds, $33,687
2. Andrew Ward & Kollin VonAhn, 3.9 seconds, $26,624
3. Clint Summers & Jake Long, 4.3 seconds, $20,104
4. Cody Snow & Hunter Koch, 4.4 seconds, $14,127
5. Tyler Wade & Wesley Thorpe, 4.6 seconds, $8,693
6. Clay Smith & Coleby Payne, 4.8 seconds, $5,433
t-7. Derrick Begay & Jonathan Torres, 8.4 seconds
t-7. Kaleb Driggers & Junior Nogueira, 8.4 seconds
9. Cyle Denison & Tanner Braden, 8.7 seconds
NT. Luke Brown & Travis Graves
NT. J.C. Yeahquo & Buddy Hawkins
NT. Brenten Hall & Kaden Profili
NT. Jake Smith & Douglas Rich
NT. Dustin Egusquiza & Levin Lord
NT. Erich Rogers & Paul Eaves
Waguespack savors first round win at 2024 NFR
Given everything Tyler Waguespack had to go through just to get to the Thomas & Mack Center, Friday’s outcome was something memorable for the veteran steer wrestler.
The Gonzales, La., native has five steer wrestling World Titles to his credit, including each of the last three. But the go-round buckle earned in Round 9 will certainly be a keeper.
“You know, as of June, I wasn’t even supposed to be here. I was able to battle back through and go those last two months of the year and squeak into the Finals, so everything from here on out is just good stuff on top of good stuff,” Waguespack told The Cowboy Channel after posting a time of 3.5 seconds.
Injured mid-season, doctors told Waguespack he’d likely be out the remainder of the year. Instead, he pushed through his recovery, returned to competition and made a late surge to secure one of the final NFR qualifying spots.
As the first man out of the box during Round 9, Waguespack set the standard everyone else was forced to chase. J.D. Struxness and Dakota Eldridge were the only two cowboys to come close, finishing at four seconds flat each.
Waguespack’s win bumped him from 15th to 11th in the PRCA Steer Wrestling World Standings, well outside of defending his world title.
However, the runner-up efforts kept Eldridge (first) and Struxness (second) neck-and-neck for the gold buckle heading into Saturday’s final round.
Steer Wrestling Round 9 Results
1.Tyler Waguespack, 3.5 seconds, $33,687
t-2. J.D Struxness, 4.0 seconds, $23,364
t-2. Dakota Eldridge, 4.0 seconds, $23,364
4. Rowdy Parrott, 4.1 seconds, $14,127
5. Jesse Brown, 4.2 seconds, $8,693
6. Stetson Jorgensen, 4.83seconds, $5,433
7. Will Lummus, 4.6 seconds
8. Dalton Massey, 4.7 seconds
9. Tucker Allen, 5.0 seconds
t-10. Don Payne, 5.2 seconds
t-10. Cash Rob, 5.2 seconds
12. Justin Shaffer, 5.5 seconds
13. Scott Guenthner, 16.1 seconds
NT. Tyler Pearson
NT. Ty Erickson
Pope cashes in with bareback victory
A night after finishing one spot and one point away from earning a check, bareback rider Jess Pope got back on track. His 89.5-point effort on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Resistol’s Secrets Out in Round 9 lifted Pope to his first earnings at the 2024 NFR since Round 5. It also marked his second round victory of the 10-day event as he also took home the top spot in Round 3.
The victory keeps the Waverly, Kan., cowboy inside the top five heading into Saturday’s final go, but the race between the top four riders will likely decide who leaves with the gold buckle.
Following his runner-up showing in Round 8, Rocker Steiner tied with Richmond Champion and Bradlee Miller to share third-place, leading to a $14,308 payday.
Steiner still sits atop the PRCA Bareback World Standings with nearly $380,000 in earnings but Miller is lurking in second at a little over $350,000. Defending World Champion Kennan Hayes is third with a little more than $303,000 in prize money, while Dean Thompson is one check away from clearing $300,000 for the season.
Bareback Riding Round 9 Results
1.Jess Pope, 89.5 points, Resistol’s Secrets Out (Pete Carr Pro Rodeo), $33,687
2. Cole Reiner, 86.5 points, Cajun Queen (Championship Pro Rodeo), $26,624
t-3. Richmond Champion, 86, Resistol’s Risky Business (Smith Pro Rodeos), $14,308
t-3. Bradlee Miller, 86, OLS Tubs Side Show (Macza Pro Rodeo), $14,308
t-3. Rocker Steiner, 86, South Point’s Happy Hour (Beutler & Son Rodeo), $14,308
6. Dean Thompson, 85.5, Coffee Painted Smoke (Frontier Rodeo), $5,433
t-7. Cole Franks, 84.5, Twisted Tea (Powder River Rodeo)
t-7. Keenan Hayes, 84.5, Black Mamba (Muddy Creek Pro Rodeo)
t-9. Leighton Berry, 83.5, Hell On Hooves (J Bar J)
t-9. Jacob Lees, 83.5, Gronk (J Bar J)
t-9. R.C. Landingham, 83.5, Lewandowski’s Shoutin Shoes (Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics)
12. Weston Timberman, 82.5, Cash & Cary (Andrews Rodeo)
13. Garrett Shadbolt, 81.5, Dirty Harry (Four Star Rodeo)
14. Cooper Cooke, 77, Little Bug (Bailey Pro Rodeo)
15, Taylor Broussard, No Score, Square Bale (Hi Lo ProRodeo LLC)