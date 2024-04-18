Rodeo Daily

Round Two of The Diamond Classic Futurity Heats Up

A standout duo steals the show in round two of The Diamond Classic, leaving everyone buzzing with anticipation for what's next at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas.

Tricia Aldridge aboard Adios Pantalones at The Diamond Classic Main Event.
The Diamond Classic Main Event is currently underway from April 13-21 at the Taylor County Expo Center in Abilene, Texas. This exciting new race has attracted a large number of participants and has witnessed some blazing-fast times. All of the barrel racers who competed in the first round of the futurity have returned to compete in the second round, hoping to win a share of the average money.

Round two saw Samantha Flanery and First Ivory (First Moonflash x Special Dark Ivory), also known as "Ivory," dominate the competition. The duo clocked an impressive 15.381-second run, securing the top spot in the 1D and earn $11,204, along with $4,802 for the proud owners, Clay and Teressa Peck.

"Ivy, affectionately named by my granddaughter, has been incredible since I saw her at the sale as a baby," shared Teressa Peck. "I have wanted an Ivory James forever, and on top of that, her being a First Moonflash, I fell in love."

Samantha Flanery riding Smooth Ivory at The Diamond Classic Main Event.
"Josh Seeger helped shape this filly into the phenomenal mare that she is; as a three-year-old, she and Seeger already set an arena record," added Peck.

In hot pursuit, only three thousandths of a second behind were Tricia Aldridge and Adios Pantalones (Tres Seis x French Bar Belle). After placing seventh in round one, they came back stronger in round two, securing second place with a time of 15.384, earning $7,842, and Zerlotti Genetics earning $3,361.

With their two go-round times, the team has secured the title of The Diamond Classic Futurity Reserve Champion. Their payout is helping Adios close in on their goal of $300,000 in futurity earnings.

"He just gets it done every single time," expressed Aldridge. "He has no idea what he means to me."

The Diamond Classic Main Event continues with the second section and second go on Friday, April 19. For complete results, visit sgpevents.net. For more information on The Diamond Classic, visit thediamondclassic.com. To livestream all of the action, visit 321actionvideo.com.

