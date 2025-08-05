Barrel Racers Blast to Big Payouts at Utah's Red Rocket Futurity
The over $66,000 added Red Rocket Futurity in South Jordan, Utah, drew some of the best competition in the business and set records over the recent weekend. Held at the beautiful Bastian Ag Center, the race had sidepots from many of the industry’s top incentives, as well as an American Rodeo Contender Tournament West Qualifier.
Futurity
Round 1 of the $20,000 added Futurity went to Kathy Grimes and her standout buckskin gelding, KG Just Money (Pc Frenchmans Hayday x KG Justiceweexpected x Judge Cash). Better known as “Showie,” the gelding has been unstoppable in a wide variety of setups since he began his competitive career earlier this year.
More News: Dodge City Rodeo Finals Canceled After Severe Weather Halts Sunday Competition
A product of Grimes’ personal breeding program and out of her National Finals Rodeo qualifying mare, “Issy,” Showie helped push his dam over the $1 million mark in progeny earnings with their win. The duo clocked a 15.665 to set a new arena record and win $2,242.
Another outstanding team is Lora Nichols and Blissful Version (Winners Version x Blissful Beth x Brookstone Bay). “Buddy” and Nichols have been solid all year, placing at every futurity they have entered and winning rounds at several top-level events. Their 15.732 earned $2,229 for the Round 2 win in the Futurity.
More News: Legendary Bucking Horse 'Wise Guy' Passes Away After Storybook Career
They also topped the High Stakes 1D, Open 1D, and Xtreme Mini Million 1D for another $8,217. After winning $11,039 on the weekend, the pair has earned approximately $75,000 in the gelding’s futurity year (according to our unofficial calculations).
The Average was a tight race, with the arena record run sealing the deal for Grimes and Showie. Combined with their third-place finish at 15.993 seconds in Round 2, they claimed the $2,990 win. Sweeping Round 1 of the Open 1D, as well as Round 1 of the High Stakes 1D, their total earnings for the weekend were $12,320.
Derby
The Round 1 win went to a very handy young cowgirl who had an outstanding weekend in South Jordan. Tabitha Dyal rode Slym Shady (Frenchmans Fabulous x SF Tiny Bit Of Fame x Dash Ta Fame) to a 15.814, earning $1,448.
More News: After 45 Years Gary Rempel Retires As Rodeo's Most Awarded Pick-Up Man
Krystal Dillman and her great gelding, Paris Texas (First Down French x Zan Parrs Texas Tea x Knight Robber) ran a 15.774 to win $1,431 for the Round 2 win. With a first round time of 15.952, the duo claimed the Average title and $1,931.
Other Noteworthy Wins
Dyal banked on more than one horse for the weekend, earning a total of $12,022. She won and/or placed in the Youth 1D aboard Slym Shady, Molasses, and Promise Me Fame Guys. One of the highlights of the weekend for many barrel racers was seeing “Levee” back in the arena and winning with his new jockey. The duo topped the American Qualifier with a 15.982, earning a seat in the American Rodeo Contender Tournament West Semi-Finals.
Jamie Montano may have sold her outstanding gelding, Hesa Mr Moonflash, to Highpoint Performance Horses last year as a member of NFR barrel racer Wenda Johnson’s string, but she is back in the winners circle on another great horse. Montano and Repete The Beat made headlines in June, winning the Ruby Buckle Derby in South Jordan. They finished second in the American Qualifier, also moving on to the Contender Tournament West Semi-Finals.
Joining Dyal and Montano will be Utah cowgirl, Kaecee Knight and Kissa Goodbye and Hailey Krahenbuhl and Sauul Good. Another new pairing, Krahenbuhl and Sauul Good have already found success at major events, including the Xtreme Cedar City at the end of June. Sauul Good and trainer Dale Long qualified for the American Semi Finals in 2025.
For more Rodeo news, head over to Rodeo On SI.