Running for the Roses: Owens and Dominick Dominate Derby Days Barrel Race
With over $80,000 added, the Derby Days Barrel Race in Ocala, Fla., was held at the Southern Livestock Pavilion, May 2-4. The race boasted an Open 4D, 2D Futurity, 2D Derby, and great incentives like Future Fortunes, Legends of the South, and Diamond Classic. Produced by Brandon Perdue Productions, the race had a great turnout and payout.
Futurity
In Round 1, Caryn Henry and Stoli My Socks (BHR Frenchies Socks x TM Ring A Ding Ding x Stoli) clocked a 14.618 to take the win in the 1D. Josey Owens and GBA Wild By Design (Slick By Design x Barefoot N Buckwild x PC Redwood Manny) ran a 14.707 for a second-place finish.
Owens and GBA Wild By Design topped the second round with an incredibly fast 14.145. The duo ultimately took home the 1D Futurity Average Championship. They also earned the win in the Lotto Money Sidepot, en route to banking over $11,000 on the weekend.
Owens, of Troy, Ala., posted on social media that "Envy" won her first race on April 20, 2025. They have continued to build on that momentum, finishing second in the 1D High Stakes at another recent jackpot, then running the fastest time of the weekend at Derby Days, out of nearly 1,100 runs.
Derby
In Round 1, Jenna Dominick rode SWF Fire Master (Bola De Fuego x Grace Master x Perks Master) to the win, with a 14.194. Margo Crowther placed two horses in the top six, both out of her great National Finals Rodeo mare, "Sissy." She finished second with Prisonerr (RR Mistakelly x Shes Packin Fame x Carizzo) and sixth aboard Saylors Packin Fame (BR Golden Leader x Shes Packin Fame x Carizzo).
Crowther and Prisonerr came back with a 14.350 to win Round 2. Saylors Packin Fame finished third in the round. Prisonerr earned the 1D Derby Average Championship and Saylors Packin Fame placed fourth.
Open
Jenna Dominick and SWF Fire Master's 14.194 won the 1D on Saturday, followed by Crowther and Prisonerr, and Jamey Hunt aboard Cartels Fiesta (JL Dash Ta Heaven x Corona Four Fiesta x Corona Cartel). Hunt also placed sixth riding Gripe Gut and Crowther and Saylors Packin Fame finished eighth. Dominick was able to maximize her earnings, winning the Triple Crown, Legends of the South, and Future Fortunes sidepots.
Owens and GBA Wild By Design dominated the Open with their Round 2 run from the futurity. The 14.145 topped the 1D on Sunday, adding to their earnings. Crowther again placed fifth and seventh with Prisonerr and Saylors Packin Fame.