Rusty Wright Makes History at Battle Born Broncs Rodeo

A new standard has been set at the Rafter 3C Arena in Fallon, Nevada as Rusty Wright set a new arena record in saddle bronc riding over the weekend.

The Battle Born Broncs rodeo, part of the Rank 45 Xtreme Broncs Series, held some big names on the ticket, but Wright proved he comes from a long line of legendary bronc riders on Saturday.

The Wright Standard

Wright is on fire so far this season, sitting in the No. 2 spot in the world standings, just behind his brother, Stetson. This is the best place in the ranks this cowboy has seen in his career, and now it seems he is coming for his brother’s title after setting the new record with a 90.5-point ride on Corey & Lange Rodeo's Cypress Toddy.

Before his winning ride, Stetson was in the lead with an 88.5-point ride. That would’ve handed him the title if it weren’t for Rusty stepping into the arena right after him and blowing that score out of the water.

The ride won him the weekend’s biggest check of $8,037. Ben Andersen, Dawson Hay, Sage Newman and Stetson Dell Wright all tied for second behind him with that score of 88.5.

Thanks to this win, Rusty sits just a few thousand dollars behind his brother, who is the top rodeo competitor in the game right now. While the pair go head-to-head constantly, Rusty said in an interview with PRCA Sports News that most of the time, the competition is all in good fun.

"You're only as good as your competition," Wright said. "When they are there, riding against me, I feel like there's nothing better than that."

A Look Ahead

Looking to score his sixth qualification for the National Finals Rodeo, Rusty’s career has not been without hardship. He’s battled injuries and hasn’t been to Las Vegas since 2020, but now with his goals realigned, he is coming in hot this season.

Sitting at No. 2 in the world standings with $139,915 earned even before heading into the summer rodeos. Wright has earned himself some big wins this season, including winning the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo, then placing second in the finals in San Antonio.

Not to mention he earned a spot in the finals at RodeoHouston and isn’t planning on slowing down any time soon. Hopefully, the win in Fallon will build some momentum for the cowboy that will only grow stronger throughout the season.

While five members of the Wright family battle it out in the arena this season, only one can be crowned at the end of the year. Rusty may have what it takes after setting this new standard, and only time will tell if he is coming for his brother’s crown.