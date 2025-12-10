The Saddle Bronc Riding World Title Race Is Closer Than Ever After Round 6

We are more than half way through the 2025 National Finals Rodeo and things are officially heating up in the race for the saddle bronc world title. Ryder Wright and Damien Brennan were neck and neck heading into Round 6, and now things have been turned on their head as Zeke Thurston has taken the lead in the world standings after taking home sixth place tonight.

Zeke Thurston Surges Into Top of World Standings After NFR Round 6

Click Thompson for PRCA

Thurston had a 86-point ride on Resistol's Bad Habits from Penthouse Pro Rodeo. Although it wasn’t the highest-scoring ride of the night, he was the only cowboy in the top three to earn a paycheck, which pushed him ahead of Wright and Thurston in the world standings. He now has $400,940 compared to Wright’s $392,016, which goes to show just how crucial these go-arounds are at the NFR.

The score to beat was a 90-point ride from Statler Wright, setting a new round record. He came into the arena hot on the back of Renegade from Wayne Vold Rodeo. He had a lot to prove after not earning any money since he won Round 3. Now, his name will go down in history for this Round 6 performance.

Statler Wright Sets New Round Record With 90-Point Ride During Round 6

Not one but two of the Wright brothers dominated Round 6, Ryder Wright also came to play. He earned himself a tie for third with an 88.25-point ride. He has a lot on the line with earnings being so close, but Brennan had a less solid round than Monday night. He missed out on a check altogether with an 85.75, proving just how hard this round was to place in the top six.

Ryder has had a less-than-ideal NFR run so far, he sits last in the average, and has a lot of work to do if he wants to take back his place at the top of the world standings. His 0 during Round 5 hurt his overall score a lot, which will only make it harder to come back in only four rounds. His brother Stetson is now facing the same fate.

The third Wright brother had a questionable night, Stetson received a 0 after a yellow flag was thrown during his ride as the judges said he missed the markout. Despite tonight’s struggles, Stetson has moved his way up to No. 7 in the world standings. He faced some consequences for tonight’s no score as he dropped to No. 9 in the average.

With just four nights left of NFR action, the race for the saddle bronc title may be the closest in any event. The stakes get higher for these cowboys every night, and only one can be crowned champion on Saturday. With some athletes dominating the Thomas & Mack arena, others will have to bring out their best performances of the season if they want to bring home a win.

