Saddle Up and Sparkle With Daniel Diamond’s Wild West Wardrobe
Western fashion has exploded over the past several years with the rise of "Cowboy is cool" in the mainstream. People from all walks of life are rocking cowboy hats and fringe, while falling in love with the western lifestyle. A duo of celebrity stylists who have worked in Los Angeles, Nashville, New York, London, and Japan for over 16 years, Lani Lupton and Daniel Musto are the faces behind Daniel Diamond.
In 2019, they began sourcing one-of-a-kind vintage pieces. Today, their line showcases denim, camo, sports teams, and more. What makes their brand so unique is the addition of rhinestones and fringe. Superstars like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain, Diplo, Jelly Roll, and more have donned Daniel Diamond items for concerts and music videos.
Thanks to a partnership with Crown Royal, Rodeo On SI had the honor of attending an exclusive event at the Daniel Diamond store in Nashville to see their stunning pieces firsthand. Lupton and Musto are incredibly kind souls with a special knack for making everyone feel beautiful.
Rodeo On SI: Having lived and worked in very different spaces prior to moving to Nashville, what is your favorite thing about the western lifestyle?
Daniel and Lani: Every task in and out of the western fashion space is sprinkled with ease and delight. Even under tight timelines and industry pressure, there is a universal feeling of community and respect that makes each day more approachable.
Rodeo On SI: What is your favorite piece in the line currently?
Daniel and Lani: We are obsessed with The Cash Jacket. Our original signature rhinestone fringe pieces really gave a voice to the country music industry, while The Cash Jacket, covered in crystals, speaks to the entire concert-loving community.
Rodeo On SI: I love how you mentioned that life kept bringing you back together before this business. Now, as two creative minds and friends working on this brand, I would love to hear more about your partnership.
Daniel and Lani: It really thrives off of refining design elements and making sure the customer receives each brand message powerfully through our in-store merchandising and brand imagery. Being business partners is like a marriage and the brand is like our baby. It’s important to celebrate each other’s strong suits while still understanding that we need to have our hand in EVERY department… often eight days a week.
The beauty and the blessing of Daniel Diamond is that we speak to those who love music… in every industry. We like to believe that we are the soundtrack of everyone’s closets.- Daniel and Lani