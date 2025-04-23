Sage Allen Dominates San Angelo Bareback Riding for Significant Payday
Sage Allen found a lot of success back in February at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo.
More importantly, he gained momentum, something he is trying to maintain for as long as possible.
Over the weekend, Allen returned to Texas for the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, picking up right where he left off in the Lone Star State just a few weeks ago. The Blackfoot, Idaho, bareback rider won the opening go, final round and average title on his way to $15,730 in earnings.
“Ever since after San Antonio, it feels like things have just been kind of clicking. It’s just been rolling and I don’t want it to quit rolling,” Allen said.
Allen posted an 89-point ride against Penthouse Pro Rodeo’s Cosmic Stardust in the opening go, to set an early tone. The ride was the highest score against the horse in 2025 and put Allen one-point ahead of Cole Reiner.
In the finals, he drew Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Worth the Whiskey. While he hadn’t previously faced the animal, Allen had watched ProRodeo Hall of Famer Kaycee Feild ride the horse for 88.5 points in Oakley City, Utah, back in 2023.
“That second one turned out to be a lot better to ride than what I thought it was going to be,” Allen said with a laugh.
His 89.5-point effort was a half-point better than Waylon Bourgeois, allowing him to win the round. Additionally, his two-ride total of 178.5 placed him four points better than Bourgeois for the average.
The win keeps Allen in contention for his first trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. He is currently sitting 16th in the PRCA World Standings with more than $35,000 accumlated already. Additionally, he remains as the frontrunner for the bareback Resistol Rookie of the Year. He’s more than $20,000 ahead of the next closest cowboy.
The goal now remains simple – keep it going.
“It’s just one of those deals where it’s good to get a little money won on the road and have a little bit of change in your pocket going down the road for the summer,” Allen said. “It feels good to be feeling good.”
Other results from the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo
Tie-down roper Jesse Brown won the average thanks to an aggregate time of 10.7 seconds on three head. In all, Brown took home $20,250 in prize money.
The team roping duo of Kolton Schmidt and Will Woodfin secured the average by finishing their three runs in a combined 14 seconds. In total, they collected $9,270 in earnings.
Dawson Hay used a win in the finals to come back and claim the saddle bronc average with 175.5 points on two head. Hay left San Angelo with $9,701 in winnings.
Tie-down roper Shad Mayfield finished his three runs in a combined 23.9 seconds en route to $17,050 in total money earned.
Kassie Mowry won the second and final goes on her way to a collective time of 44.11 seconds on three runs in barrel racing. She walked away with $20,262 in prize money.
Breakaway roper Bailey Bates was crowned the average champ as her three runs finished in a combined 5.7 seconds. Despite not earning money in the finals, Bates left town with $10,217.
Bull rider T.J. Gray pulled off the sweep in San Angelo, winning the first go, final round and aggregate title. Gray’s two rides netted him 179 points and $17,766 in winnings.
Chet Weitz captured the all-around cowboy title with a combined $6,749 in earnings between tie-down and team roping.