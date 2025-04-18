San Angelo Steer Wrestlers Incredible Performances Smashing Arena Records With Ease
During the performance in San Angelo, Texas on April 16 fans watched an incredible 2.9-second run by steer wrestler Jesse Brown. Brown tied the arena record set by both Roy Duvall (1986) and Bryan Fields (2001).
The very next day, on the same steer, Tyler Waguespack threw him down in 2.8 seconds. Waguespack is leading the second round and the average (tied with Brown) headed into the finals.
It always takes a team for runs like this to come together in any event, but especially the steer wrestling. Waguespack was riding Sam Dixon’s beautiful mare Baby and Kyle Irwin was the hazer during his spectacular run.
Brown and Waguespack broke another record as well. The previous two-steer average record time in San Angelo was 6.7 seconds. Both of these athletes are 6.4 seconds on two. Brown was 2.9 on his first run and a 3.5 in round two. Waguespack started his week off with a 3.4 and then went 2.8 on his second one.
The next record that’s up for grabs is the three head average. This one is currently being held by Baylor Roche in 2017 as he was 10.2 seconds in three runs. If either athlete is 3.7 or faster, (3.8 to tie), they will break it!
The steer wrestlers have brought the competition in a fierce way. In order to be in the top 10 of either of the first two rounds you had to be 3.7 seconds or faster.
Records are meant to be broken and no competitors support each other the way steer wrestlers do. They are constantly building each other up and it is easy to see the love they have for the event as well as each other each time their fellow competitors do well. The finals is going to be a fast battle and a great one to watch.