San Antonio Qualifier Competition Complete: Who Made the Cut to Move On?
Most of the winter rodeos are limited on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association circuit. This means that not everyone gets to enter. There are certain qualifications that allow the contestants to enter.
Rodeo Houston for instance, is an invite only rodeo. There are certainly qualifications but the Houston committees also get to invite who they choose. Other rodeos only take the top 40 or 50 in the standings. Of course, the qualifications are a little more complicated than this but that is the general idea.
San Antonio, Texas is one of the rodeos that offers a qualifier. This means contestants who want to enter the main rodeo in San Antonio can go to a pre-rodeo and see who is the best. Then the top 20 contestants from the qualifier move on to the actual rodeo.
The contest was recently held to determine who would get to enter. People from all over the United States drove to Uvalde, Texas to compete for those coveted spots.
In the bareback riding, Mason Yancy, the 20-year-old from Elgin, Ore. rode Chocolate Thunder from The Cervi Brothers for 86 points and the number one spot. For his efforts he earned $1,178 and the chance to move on.
Shayde Tree Etherton was the top dog in the steer wrestling competition. With his 3.7-second run, the 33-year-old Borden, Ind. man won the round and $1,779.
Kolby Krieger and Jayden Cisneros paired up to win the team roping with a run of 4.5 seconds. Each roper went home with $2,298 for their solid performance.
Jarrod Hammons and Jesse Kruse tied for the win in the saddle bronc riding with their matching scores of 83.5 points. Both of the champion horses were provided by Cervi Championship Rodeo. Hammons rode Polecat while Kruse got the best of Love Bites. Each of the talented guys left with $1,163.
Brey Yore from Rupert, Idaho smoked through his run in the tie-down roping and threw his hands up at 7.6 seconds. West Smith was behind him with a smooth 8.0 seconds flat. Yore added $2,570 to his lifetime earnings with the win.
The barrel racers all brought their best horses but it was Gracen Harman who took the win. The Hempstead, Texas lady turned three barrels and stopped the clock at 15.21. Her closest competition was Sophie Palmore with a 15.33. The barrel race was the highest paying event with Harman earning $4,086 for her effort.
The top bull riders tied with scores of 86 riding Oliver Anthony from United Pro Rodeo and Billy's Hideaway from Pickett Pro Rodeo. Those two bulls had the fortune of drawing two talented riders in Winston Lopez and Cole Melancon. Both Texas men put forth their best efforts and made their way onto the day sheets of the main San Antonio rodeo.
San Antonio Rodeo Qualifier Results
Bareback Riding: 1. Mason Yancy, 86 points on The Cervi Brothers' Chocolate Thunder, $1,178; 2. (tie) Kashton Ford and Kash Martin, 84, $736 each; 4. (tie) Jayce Harrison and Ben Kramer, 82, $147 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1. Shayde Etherton, 3.7 seconds, $1,779; 2. (tie) Joshua Ellison and Matt Reeves, 4.1, $1,431 each; 4. (tie) Chase Crane and Nick Guy, 4.2, $967 each; 6. (tie) Sterling Walton and Landris White, 4.3, $503 each; 8. Tory Johnson, 4.4, $155.
Team Roping: 1. Kolby Krieger/Jayden Cisneros, 4.5 seconds, $2,298 each; 2. (tie) Forrest Fisher/Caleb Green and Tyler Waters/Catcher Gasperson, 4.6, $1,848 each; 4. (tie) Jake Cooper/Cutter Pake Thomison and Colby Lovell/Ty Arnold, 4.7, $1,249 each; 6. (tie) Brayden Schmidt/Jace Helton and Walker Smith/Will Smith, 5.1, $649 each; 8. Clay Ullery/Tyce McLeod, 5.2, $200.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. (tie) Jarrod Hammons, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Polecat, and Jesse Kruse, on Cervi Championship Rodeo's Love Bites, 83.5 points, $1,163 each; 3. Coleman Shallbetter, 82, $722; 4. Cort Scheer, 81, $481; 5. Colt Gordon, 79, $281; 6. Darcy Radel, 78.5, $201.
Tie-Down Roping: 1. Brey Yore, 7.6 seconds, $2,570; 2. West Smith, 8.0, $2,235; 3. Glenn Jackson, 8.1, $1,899; 4. Hagen Houck, 8.3, $1,564; 5. Ty Moser, 8.5, $1,229; 6. (tie) Lane Livingston, Zaine Mikita, Brody Stallard and Owen Wahlert, 8.6, $419 each.
Barrel Racing: 1. Gracen Harman, 15.21 seconds, $4,086; 2. Sophie Palmore, 15.33, $3,502; 3. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, 15.35, $2,919; 4. Emma Parr, 15.36, $2,530; 5. Acey Pinkston, 15.38, $1,946; 6. Katelyn Scott, 15.41, $1,557; 7. Lindsay Kruse, 15.44, $1,167; 8. Kim Schulze, 15.45, $778; 9. Taryn Boxleitner, 15.49, $584; 10. Sarah Craver, 15.51, $389.
Bull Riding: 1. (tie) Winston Lopez, on United Pro Rodeo's Oliver Anthony, and Cole Melancon, on Pickett Pro Rodeo Co's Billy's Hideaway, 86 points, $1,436 each; 3. (tie) Stran Smith and Wade Tuni, 83.5, $743 each; 5. (tie) Luke Mackey and Ethan Skogquist, 83, $297 each.