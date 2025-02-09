Rodeo Daily

San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Kicks Off 2025 Season With Bracket 1 Winners

We know the professional rodeo season is heating up as we reach the time of year where one major rodeo wraps up and another has already started.

Teal Stoll

A saddle bronc rider at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo
A saddle bronc rider at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo / John Gutierrez-Imagn Images

The Texas Swing rodeos are underway, with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wrapping up and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicking off this weekend. The lucrative winter rodeos are mostly "limited entry," meaning there are certain criteria for competitors to be able to enter.

They often require the rodeo athlete to hold their professional card (not just a permit) and the roster is chosen from the current year's World Standings and the past year's World Standings. Although the rules vary by rodeo, many major rodeos have increased the opportunities to compete at them through qualifying events. Rodeos were selected in the 2024 season and those winners were invited to compete at San Antonio.

San Antonio is another bracket, tournament-style rodeo. There are three rounds in each of the five brackets. The top four money earners in each bracket move on to the semi-finals. There is also a Wild Card Round, where the qualifiers who did not advance from the semi-finals will have one last chance to qualify for the final round.

Bareback Riding

Bronc Marriott split the win in Round 1 with Taylor Broussard, earned it solo in Round 3, and Mason Stuller took the win in Round 2.

Advancing:
1. Bronc Marriott, $4,990
2. Taylor Broussard, $4,465
3. Quintonn Lunsford, $3,414
4. Mason Stuller, $2,626

Steer Wrestling

Tucker Allen dominated the bracket, winning the first two rounds and placing in the third round. Landris White took the victory in Round 3.

Advancing:
1. Tucker Allen, $6,302
2. Landris White, $3,676
3/4. Landon Beardsworth, $2,101
3/4. Darcy Kersh, $2,101

Team Roping

The winning teams from all three rounds earned a place in the semi-finals, as well as Coy Rahlman and Cole Curry. The duo placed in two of three rounds.

Advancing:
1. Jeff Flenniken & Buddy Hawkins II, $5,778
2. Luke Brown & Trey Yates, $4,727
3/4. Coy Rahlman & Cole Curry, $2,626
3/4. Kolby Krieger & Jayden Cisneros, $2,626

Saddle Bronc Riding

Coleman Shallbetter won Round 1, Ryder Wright won Round 2, and Jesse Kruse won Round 3. They will all move on, along with Logan Cook - who placed in two of three rounds.

Advancing:
1. Coleman Shallbetter, $4,727
2. Jesse Kruse, $4,465
3. Ryder Wright, $4,202
4. Logan Cook, $3,151

Tie Down Roping

Cash Hooper was hot in Bracket 1, winning and tying for the win in two rounds. Tuf Cooper was the picture of consistency, placing second in one, then winning and tying for the win in the other two rounds.

Advancing:
1. Tuf Cooper, $6,828
2. Cash Hooper, $4,990
3. Trevor Hale, $2,889
4. Beau Cooper, $2,626

Barrel Racing

Jackie Ganter won Round 1, earning enough to move her on to the semi-finals. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade recovered after a tough stumble in the first round to run the fastest time of the bracket, winning Round 2, and placing in Round 3. Tillar King won Round 3. Both cowgirls punched their ticket to the semi-finals, as well as Paige Jones - who placed in two of three rounds.

Advancing:
1. Tillar King, $5,777
2. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, $4,202
3. Paige Jones, $3,677
4. Jackie Ganter, $,2626

Bull Riding

Stetson Wright is back and it is no surprise that he rode all three bulls in his bracket, winning or tying for the win in two of the rounds, and placing second in Round 2. Jake Dunham was hot alongside him, winning Round 1 and splitting the win in Round 3. Luke Mackey placed in two rounds and Chase Dougherty placed in one, earning both cowboys enough to move on to the semi-finals.

Advancing:
1. Stetson Wright, $8,754
2. Jake Dunham, $6,653
3. Luke Mackey, $4,027
4. Chase Dougherty, $1,576

Teal Stoll
TEAL STOLL

Teal Stoll is a lifelong Wyomingite from a working ranch family of several generations. Both sides of her family have deep roots in rodeo, as contestants and stock contractors. Teal grew up horseback and actively competes in rodeos and barrel races. She has degrees in both business and accounting, which she uses operating her own bookkeeping service. Teal enjoys spending time with her horses, training colts, and maintaining her string of athletes. When she isn’t at the barn, she can be found reading, doing yoga, or on her paddle board at the lake. Teal lives with her fiancee and a plethora of animals, because she can’t say no to a displaced critter with a sad story. When she isn’t on the road running barrels, she spends her time helping with day to day operations on the family ranch.

