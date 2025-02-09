San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo Kicks Off 2025 Season With Bracket 1 Winners
The Texas Swing rodeos are underway, with the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo wrapping up and the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo kicking off this weekend. The lucrative winter rodeos are mostly "limited entry," meaning there are certain criteria for competitors to be able to enter.
They often require the rodeo athlete to hold their professional card (not just a permit) and the roster is chosen from the current year's World Standings and the past year's World Standings. Although the rules vary by rodeo, many major rodeos have increased the opportunities to compete at them through qualifying events. Rodeos were selected in the 2024 season and those winners were invited to compete at San Antonio.
San Antonio is another bracket, tournament-style rodeo. There are three rounds in each of the five brackets. The top four money earners in each bracket move on to the semi-finals. There is also a Wild Card Round, where the qualifiers who did not advance from the semi-finals will have one last chance to qualify for the final round.
Bareback Riding
Bronc Marriott split the win in Round 1 with Taylor Broussard, earned it solo in Round 3, and Mason Stuller took the win in Round 2.
Advancing:
1. Bronc Marriott, $4,990
2. Taylor Broussard, $4,465
3. Quintonn Lunsford, $3,414
4. Mason Stuller, $2,626
Steer Wrestling
Tucker Allen dominated the bracket, winning the first two rounds and placing in the third round. Landris White took the victory in Round 3.
Advancing:
1. Tucker Allen, $6,302
2. Landris White, $3,676
3/4. Landon Beardsworth, $2,101
3/4. Darcy Kersh, $2,101
Team Roping
The winning teams from all three rounds earned a place in the semi-finals, as well as Coy Rahlman and Cole Curry. The duo placed in two of three rounds.
Advancing:
1. Jeff Flenniken & Buddy Hawkins II, $5,778
2. Luke Brown & Trey Yates, $4,727
3/4. Coy Rahlman & Cole Curry, $2,626
3/4. Kolby Krieger & Jayden Cisneros, $2,626
Saddle Bronc Riding
Coleman Shallbetter won Round 1, Ryder Wright won Round 2, and Jesse Kruse won Round 3. They will all move on, along with Logan Cook - who placed in two of three rounds.
Advancing:
1. Coleman Shallbetter, $4,727
2. Jesse Kruse, $4,465
3. Ryder Wright, $4,202
4. Logan Cook, $3,151
Tie Down Roping
Cash Hooper was hot in Bracket 1, winning and tying for the win in two rounds. Tuf Cooper was the picture of consistency, placing second in one, then winning and tying for the win in the other two rounds.
Advancing:
1. Tuf Cooper, $6,828
2. Cash Hooper, $4,990
3. Trevor Hale, $2,889
4. Beau Cooper, $2,626
Barrel Racing
Jackie Ganter won Round 1, earning enough to move her on to the semi-finals. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade recovered after a tough stumble in the first round to run the fastest time of the bracket, winning Round 2, and placing in Round 3. Tillar King won Round 3. Both cowgirls punched their ticket to the semi-finals, as well as Paige Jones - who placed in two of three rounds.
Advancing:
1. Tillar King, $5,777
2. Alyssa Urbanek-Wade, $4,202
3. Paige Jones, $3,677
4. Jackie Ganter, $,2626
Bull Riding
Stetson Wright is back and it is no surprise that he rode all three bulls in his bracket, winning or tying for the win in two of the rounds, and placing second in Round 2. Jake Dunham was hot alongside him, winning Round 1 and splitting the win in Round 3. Luke Mackey placed in two rounds and Chase Dougherty placed in one, earning both cowboys enough to move on to the semi-finals.
Advancing:
1. Stetson Wright, $8,754
2. Jake Dunham, $6,653
3. Luke Mackey, $4,027
4. Chase Dougherty, $1,576