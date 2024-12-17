Schafer "Hotrods" Her Way to 2024 OKC Rookie Futurity Championship
The Oklahoma City Barrel Futurity took over the Jim Norick Arena at the State Fair Coliseum for the past week and while some horses finished their futurity season, others were just beginning. Full results can be found here.
OKC Rookie Futurity
With 497 futurity colts just beginning their 2025 season, Ashley Schafer and HP Hotrod "Boomer" came out on top. They won over $56,000 throughout the weekend.
The 2021 sorrel stallion is by Dash Ta Fame and out of Rods Last Ladybug, making him a full sibling to Schafer's standout 2023 futurity mare, Chrome Plated Fame. Rods Last Ladybug "Boomette" has been a phenomenal producer. Her offspring have included world champions and the record holder on a standard pattern. Owners Charlie Cole and Jason Martin had this strong maternal line in mind when keeping Boomer a stallion prospect and it is clearly showing through in his performance, only a month into his career.
One of the best trainers in the business, Schafer kicked the week off by jockeying the stallion to a $35,000 second-place finish in the slot race. They were not done yet, continuing to get faster in the Rookie Futurity.
Schafer and Boomer placed ninth in the first round with a 15.580 for $1,922. They came back in the second round with a 15.276 to take the win and $8,533. The duo came out on top of the aggregate, winning another $11,377.
The win in round one went to Jess Genesis One (Tres Seis x Little Eye Opener x Mr Eye Opener) with a 15.331 for $8,533. They finished fouth in the aggregate winning another $4,854.
Champion of the slot race and winner of $80,000, Rain Bo Dash and Brittany Tonozzi also placed second in round one and third in the aggregate of the Rookie Futurity. They pocketed another $12,027 for their efforts.
Amateur
Abby Hepper rode Famous Prize (Dash Ta Fame x Perks First Prize x Dash For Perks) to an aggregate time of 32.076 for a $1,250 bonus in the Rookie Futurity Amateur.
Open 4D
Each "D" paid 20 places in the Festervan Farms Open 4D.
The Open 1D winner was Round 1 Futurity winner, XF Tres of Heroine and Alona James. After that, the placings were a veritable "who's who" of top competitors: Ceri Ward and Slick Swingin Gypsy, Sharin Hall and Hello Stella, Alyssa Gabrielson and Rare Kelly, Brittany Tonozzi and Sir Epic, just to name a few.
Craig Brooks and Darkside of Heaven won the 2D with a 15.638 for $3,300.
Kortni McConnell and Monument Ta Fame earned the 3D win with a 16.135 for $2,200.
Winning the 4D was Katie Larson aboard Gold Hearted Devil with a 16.640 for $1,650.