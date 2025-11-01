Season Leaders Make a Statement in Round 1 of the Turquoise Circuit Finals

Cave Creek, Ariz., is hosting the Turquoise Circuit Finals over Halloween weekend, October 31 - November 1. With qualifying rodeos spanning the Grand Canyon state, as well as parts of New Mexico, Colorado, and California, the Turquoise Circuit is home to many past and present National Finals Rodeo qualifiers.

While the rodeos cover many different states, the actual Turquoise Circuit consists of Arizona and New Mexico. Contestants get the added bonus of co-approved rodeos in other circuits like Mountain States and California.

The top 12 competitors in each event are battling for the championship in the year-end standings, as well as the top spot in the average of the finals. Both winners will move on to the prestigious NFR Open in 2026, offering circuit competitors a chance at Playoffs Series rodeos.

Round 1

Pecos Tatum | Fernando Sam-Sin

Matthew Tuni took the bareback riding win aboard Salt River Rodeo's Windy Whiskey for $2,103. Tuni (currently No. 1) is in a tight race with Zach Hibler for the top spot in the year-end standings. Hibler also earned a check for fourth in the round.

Cheyenne Frontier Days Champion Tyke Kipp claimed the first round win in the steer wrestling with a 4.5-second run. Kipp is now within $400 of season leader Cody Cabral, who did not earn a check in Round 1.

Seth Hall and Pace Blanchard took the top spot in the team roping with a 5.2-second run. Hall is back in the standings at No. 7, but Blanchard is right behind NFR qualifier Colter Todd at No. 2 in the heeling.

Season leader Ross Griffin won the first round of the saddle bronc riding, furthering his lead. With a 79.5-point ride aboard JK Rodeo's JB, he earned $2,122.

At just 20 years old, Pecos Tatum finished No. 29 in the World this year and leads the season standings in tie-down roping. He claimed the top spot in the first round of the Circuit Finals with an 8.6-second run. Tatum and No. 2 man Kalai Nobriga will be battling it out for that win, with only $2,000 currently separating them.

Katelyn Scott continues to ride the hot streak she hit in the late summer and early fall, winning the first round of the barrel racing by two-tenths of a second. The top cowgirl in the circuit and headed to her first NFR in just over one month, Scott will hold onto her lead. No. 2 barrel racer Tara Seaton was right behind Scott, with a second-place finish.

With a 2.4-second run, Macy Young topped Round 1 of the breakaway roping. Young is currently No. 3 in the season standings. Season leader Justine Doka also earned a check, finishing fourth in the round.

Scottie Knapp is now the No. 5 man in the season standings, thanks to a first-place finish in Round 1. His 86.5-point ride on Salt River Rodeo's Hazard Pay earned him the win. Season leader Caelan Reynolds also secured a check, finishing third, and holding onto his lead.

It will be exciting to watch the next rounds of the Turquoise Circuit Finals and see who can punch their ticket to the NFR Open.

