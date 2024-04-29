Second Chance Match-up Pays Big for Timberman at Resistol Rookie Roundup
The irony of the moment is not lost on Weston Timberman.
A week ago, Timberman was scheduled to face Pickett Pro Rodeo Company bareback horse Night Star in the San Angelo (Texas) Cinch Chute-Out. Instead, Timberman decided to take one for the team – literally.
Timberman turned out from the rodeo, opting to join his Clarendon College teammates at a college competition in hopes of helping the group earn a collective spot at the upcoming College National Finals Rodeo in June.
Seven days later, the horse and rider crossed paths again, this time at the Resistol Rookie Roundup in Fort Worth. And this time, Timberman wasn’t going to miss out on the opportunity.
“I was like, ‘You know what, I better go to the college rodeo and help my team out. It’ll come around.’ And then sure enough, it did,” Timberman said with a laugh.
After a delayed initial meeting, Timberman made the most of his matchup in the finals of the rodeo, posting a score of 85 to secure the bareback championship. Along with a fifth-place finish in the first round, the Resistol Rookie Roundup put $3,136 in his ledger for the season.
And, so far, what a season it has been.
Timberman came into the weekend with more than $31,000 in earnings already, putting him at 18th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s world standings.
Along the way, he has won the average at the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, along with a championship at the Montana Pro Rodeo Circuit Finals. It’s an impressive start for the rookie, but the Columbus, Mont., is far from satisfied. His ambitions include an appearance at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. And nothing shy of that will be acceptable.
“My traveling partner, Sam Petersen, he was a rookie last year and he fell just short of making the Finals,” Timberman said. Petersen finished 19th last year. “We had a big talk before we started this season off and our goal is kind of keep ourselves within the top five so we don’t have to worry about hitting that 15th hole and getting bumped out 16th at the last minute. My goal for the entire year is to push myself to not only be leading the world standings and top five for sure so it’s not a worry to qualify.”
A win at the Rookie Roundup is certainly a good place to restart. The victory was Timberman’s first payday in almost a month and a much-needed shot of confidence as he heads into the summer run as well as the end of the college season.
Timberman’s lofty expectations for his rookie year come with a work ethic to match. The goal is to take this victory and parlay it into more. And with a busy schedule over the next few months, anything is possible
“For the past month or so, it hasn’t been going exactly how I planned it to,” Timberman said. “I just got to the Rookie Roundup and I was like, ‘You know, I’m just going to ride whatever they put me on.’ And I ended up walking out of there with a good amount of money.”
Other results from the Resistol Rookie Roundup
Steer wrestler Parker Sandstrom won the finals with a time of 4.8 seconds, earning $3,482 in total.
Team ropers Ben Jordan and Scott Lauaki were the only tandem to post a score in the finals, finishing in 4.5 seconds. All told, they each won $3,136.
Carter Sandberg won the saddle bronc championship with a score of 79 points on Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s Dirty Jacket. He earned $3,428 at the rodeo.
Barrel racer Oceane Veilleux won the title with a run of 13.19 seconds in the finals. She earned $2,789 in all.
Brandon Ballard was awarded the bull riding championship after none of the final four contestants recorded a ride in the finals. Ballard won the semifinal round with an 80.5-point ride of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo’s No. 1985.