Second Generation Barrel Horse Trainer Wins Dash 4 Dollars Futurity
The Golden Spike Event Center in Ogden, Utah, hosted the $25,000 added Dash For Dollars, April 3-5, 2025. With $12,000 added to the Open 5D, $8,000 added to the 2D Futurity, $2,000 added to the 3D Maturity, as well as several sidepots, the event was incredibly tough and paid out well. The Top Shelf Breeders Incentive and the Diamond Classic Incentive each had $10,000 added. With a KK Run for Vegas Qualifier for the youth, there was something for the whole family.
Futurity
Idaho cowboy, Cody Hyde, has trained many great horses over the years, including KN Streak N Fabulous who has been winning at major winter rodeos this winter with Stephanie Fryar. His daughter, Izzy, is following in his footsteps and took the average win in the futurity in Ogden. Aboard DM Maggie May, a 2021 sorrel mare by Eddie Stinson and out of Togies Wagon by PYC Paint Your Wagon, Hyde finished nearly one-half second ahead of second-place in the average. The duo placed fourth in Round 1 with a 13.884 and won Round 2 with a 13.668, with nearly $3,000 in futurity earnings alone. They added to that with 1D Open money and will further it with incentive money.
Utah cowgirl and wife of saddle bronc rider, Spencer Wright, Kallie Wright has also trained many great barrel horses in her career. Fans may have noticed World Champion Hailey Kinsel aboard a solid bay mare at some of the major winter rodeos. That was BCK Spyder Monkey, who was trained by and won extensively with Wright in her early career. In Ogden, Wright rode SDC Fames VodkaTwist, a 2020 bay mare by Conn Creek and out of SS Mini Bullet by SS Samson to a 13.707 and the Round 1 win.
Maturity
Deena VanTassell and her great mare, Sassy Little Merri, took the average win with 27.088 seconds. Bailey Alvarez and her incredible set of horses were at the top once again in Ogden, with JFive Stoned N Vegas and Bellas Epic Booker finishing second and third in the average.
The Round 1 win went to Hailey Watson and Rachel Smokin Jet O Lena with a 13.532 and Maggie Poloncic topped Round 2 with a 13.484 aboard NothinBut The Shakes. VanTassell placed third in Round 1 and second in Round 2 enroute to that average win.
Open
Watson also took the top spot in the Friday Open 1D. DTF Classey Chick and Lauren Butler-Porter topped Saturday's Open 1D with a 13.451. She was closely followed by Poloncic and VanTassell in second and third.