Second Semifinal Sets Cheyenne Frontier Days Championship Field
On Friday, it was Wacey Schalla’s bull riding exploits that stole the spotlight. About 24 hours later, the Arapaho, Okla., cowboy did it again at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Rodeo, this time in bareback riding.
The 18-year-old Resistol Rookie of the Year contender made the most of his matchup with Stace Smith Rodeo bucking horse Independence, scoring 88 points to win the second semifinal competition and qualify for the short-go in both roughstock events he competes in. Schalla notched a rodeo-best 91-point bull ride during Friday’s first semifinal to win the round and lock up his first spot in the finals.
Including the $3,145 he earned for the bareback round win on Saturday, Schalla has accumulated around $11,600 at CFD this year, putting him in a battle with timed event cowboy Coleman Proctor for the all-around title. Between team and steer roping, Proctor comes into Sunday’s championship round with about $18,200 in total earnings in Cheyenne. The finals will start at 1 p.m. MST.
Schalla wasn’t alone in big outcomes on Saturday, as breakaway roper Amanda Terrell tied the fastest run of the rodeo this year in 3.8 seconds. The result netted the recent Texas Tech graduate another $6,105 in earnings.
Barrel racer Leslie Smalygo continued her big showing at Cheyenne, winning the second semifinal round in a time of 17.09 seconds, earning her $5,375. Previously, she also won her quarterfinal round and also took a progressive round back on July 17.
Team roping brothers Riley and Brady Minor came into the semifinals looking to build some momentum and climb back into the top 15 of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association World Standings. Saturday’s result was a good place to start. The duo won the team roping semifinal in 10.1 seconds to each earn $5,200 and a spot in Sunday’s finale.
Saddle bronc rider Gus Gaillard scored 87.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Satisfaction to win the round and secure $3,035, while steer wrestler Dakota Eldridge finished his semifinal run in 5.9 seconds to nab $4,060. There was only one qualifying bull ride in Saturday’s semifinal round, with Jace Trosclair going for 86 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Bubba G. The win earned him $9,421.
Complete results from Saturday’s second semifinal round are available below.
Bareback Riding: 1, Wacey Schalla, 88 points on Stace Smith Rodeo’s Independence, $3,154. 2, (tie) Orin Larsen, Inglis and Clay Jorgenson, 85.5, $2,055 each. 4, (tie) Trevar McAllister and Waylon Bourgeois, 85, $908 each. 6, Bill Tutor, 84, $478.
Breakaway Roping: (five times) 1, Amanda Terrell, 3.8 seconds, $6,290. 2, Jordan McNamee, 4.5, $4,810. 3, Kelsie Domer, 5.9, $3,515. 4, Shelby Whiting, 6.2, $2,405. 5, Eryn Maddock, $1,480.
Tie Down Roping: 1, Britt Bedke, 12.5 seconds, $5,200. 2, Ty Harris, 13.0, $4,300. 3, Chantz Webster, 13.2, $3,400. 4, Brayden Roe, 13.4, $2,500. 5, Ryan Thibodeaux, 15.8, $1,600. 6, Dontae Pacheco and Shane Hanchey, 18.4, $450 each. (Pacheco advances on tiebreaker.)
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1, Gus Gaillard, 87.5 points on Brookman Rodeo’s Satisfaction, $3,035. 2, Logan Cook, 85.5, $2,299. 3, Parker Fleet, 85, $1,655. 4, (tie) Coleman Shallbetter, Cash Wilson and Allen Boore, 84.5, $736 each.
Team Roping: 1, Riley and Brady Minor, 10.1 seconds, $5,200 each. 2, Kaleb Driggers, and Junior Nogueira, 10.3, $4,300 each. 3, Coleman Proctor and Logan Medlin, 13.4, $3,400 each. 4, Gavin and Wyatt Hershberger, 14.4, $2,500 each. 5, (tie) Cole Thomas and Dylin Ahlstrom, and Billy Bob Brown and Josh Patton, 15.8, $1,250 each.
Steer Wrestling: 1, Dakota Eldridge, 5.9 seconds, $4,060. 2, Jesse Brown, 6.3, $3,360. 3, Gus McGinn, 6.4, $2,660. 4, Trisyn Kalawaia, 7.2, $1,960. 5, Jayce Doan, 7.2, $1,260. 6, (tie) Jay Williamson and Austin Hurlburt, 7.3, $350 each. (Williamson advances on tiebreaker.)
Barrel Racing: 1, Leslie Smalygo, 17.09 seconds, $5,375. 2, Jordon Briggs, 17.19, $4,449. 3, Abby Phillips, 17.30, $3,522. 4, Julie Plourde, 17.36, $2,595. 5, Wenda Johnson, 17.37, $1,668. 6, Angela Ganter, $927.
Bull Riding: (one ride) 1, Jace Trosclair, 86 points on Dakota Rodeo’s Bubba G, $9,421. (Also advancing: Jake Garner, Parker Breding, Cooper James, Fulton Rutland, T.J. Gray, Ky Hamilton, and Marco Juarez.)